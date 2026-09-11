Fabregas Hails 'Historic' Como Champions League Debut Win

Cesc Fabregas, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star, has made a sensational managerial debut in the Champions League, leading Italian club Como to a historic 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

IMAGE: Cesc Fabregas celebrates Como's Champions League win. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Cesc Fabregas, in his Champions League managerial debut, led Italian club Como to a commanding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

This win marks a historic first-ever UEFA Champions League victory for Como, a club Fabregas guided from Serie B to Serie A and European qualification.

Fabregas expressed his delight, calling it a 'historic evening' that fans would remember for a decade.

Como has started their Serie A season strongly, accumulating seven points from their first three matches.

Italian club Como pulled off a dream debut in the Champions League with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Thursday, and manager Cesc Fabregas was happy to see his team live up to the standards of Europe's elite club competition.

Fabregas's Journey to Managerial Success

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder retired at Como in 2023 before joining their coaching staff and becoming manager. When Fabregas took over the coaching role at Como, they were in Serie B. Last season he went on to lead them to the Serie A and a Champions League qualification. His hardwork came to fruition on Wednesday, when Como made history with their first ever win the UEFA Champions League.

A Historic Night for Como

IMAGE: Como manager Cesc Fabregas speaks to his players. Photograph: Como1907/X

"It was a historic evening for the club and the fans, who will still be talking about it in 10 years’ time," Fabregas told reporters. "That’s the beauty of football, I hope the fans enjoyed it as much as we did."

Ahead of the club Champions League debut, Como President Mirwan Suwarso, told La Repubblica: "Barcelona existed without Cruyff, Milan without Sacchi, Inter without Herrera. Who stays at a club forever? Only Ferguson came close. Cesc has built for the club, not for himself, and his imprint will remain forever. But the day will come when he leaves, and when that happens, he will have to help us identify his successor, because otherwise the methods and the players he has brought here would go to waste."

Como have seven points from their first three Serie A matches this season and host Parma on Monday.