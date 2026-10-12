Union Government Funds Murali Sreeshankar's Urgent London Surgery

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, an Asian Games silver medallist, is receiving full financial and logistical support from the Union Government for his urgent ligament reconstruction surgery in London, ensuring his path to recovery and Olympic preparation.

Key Points Union Minister Suresh Gopi confirmed on Monday the Centre's full support for long jumper Murali Sreeshankar's urgent surgery in London.

Sreeshankar, an Asian Games silver medallist, sustained an injury during the competition requiring ligament reconstruction.

The Centre is covering the entire cost of the surgery, which is scheduled for October 13 at Fortius Clinic, London.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were thanked for ensuring funding and support for the athlete.

Last week, Sreeshankar had expressed disappointment over the lack of support from Kerala ministers and the state government.

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Monday said the Centre and the Union Sports Ministry were extending full support to Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is travelling to London for urgent surgery.

Sreeshankar won a silver medal at the Asian Games but sustained an injury during the competition.

Centre Funds Sreeshankar's Urgent Surgery

In a Facebook post, Gopi said the Centre had taken responsibility for the entire cost of the surgery and was ensuring the best possible treatment and rehabilitation to help the athlete return to competition and prepare for the Olympics.

The surgery is scheduled for October 13 at the Fortius Clinic in London under the supervision of sports orthopaedic surgeon Pieter D'Hooghe. The procedure will involve ligament reconstruction, Gopi said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for ensuring the necessary funding and support for the treatment.

"May our pride, Murali Sreeshankar, return to the Olympic battle after completing this surgery with renewed strength," Gopi said, wishing the athlete a speedy recovery.

Last week, Sreeshankar told reporters that no ministers from Keralam had contacted him after he won a silver medal at the Asian Games.

He had also expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the state government.