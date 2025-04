Celtic thrash Dundee Utd to seal Scottish title in style

IMAGE: Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Celtic clinched a 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons after Saturday's 5-0 victory at Dundee United gave Brendan Rodgers's side an unassailable lead with four games to spare.

Celtic's victory moved them up to 84 points from 34 games with second-placed Rangers unable to catch them.

It was Rodgers' 11th trophy with Celtic, who have now drawn level with Rangers on 55 league titles each.

"I am very hungry to win. We want to be the most successful team we can be," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"I will be here next year, 200%. I said 150% a few weeks ago. I have never been happier here."

Celtic are also on course for another domestic treble: they won the League Cup earlier this season in a penalty shootout thriller over Rangers and face Aberdeen in next month's Scottish Cup final.

"Amazing performance, outstanding. It means the world to us. We wanted to perform because if we do, we know we'll get what we want," Celtic captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports.

IMAGE: Celtic fans in the stands. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

"The sky is the limit for us, we were so good today. We have four league games to try and arrive into the Scottish Cup final in the best moment and if we do that, we have the chance to do something special this season."

Celtic took the lead at the half-hour mark when Arne Engels's corner was turned in by Dundee's Ryan Strain for an own goal.

Eight minutes later, Nicolas Kuehn doubled their lead when he got on the end of Daizen Maeda's cross at the far post.

The duo combined for a third just before halftime but this time it was a cutback from the Japanese forward that was put away by Kuehn as the celebrations got underway in the away end.

Adam Idah scored less than two minutes after the restart when he headed home Alistair Johnston's cross from close range.

The Irishman then grabbed a second to make it 5-0 after a neat passing move by Celtic, slipping his shot past the keeper despite being bundled over by Dundee defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

"It's hard to put into words, it's unbelievable to win another trophy with Celtic," said 33-year-old winger James Forrest, who won his 26th trophy with Celtic to become the club's most decorated player.

"When you're getting older, you appreciate it more, you don't take it for granted."

"I've played in so many good teams over the years, this one is right up there. The standards are so high."