Celebrating Para star Avani Lekhara

IMAGE: Avani Lekhara shows off the biscuit that has been redesigned with each biscuit in the pack meticulously shaped to precisely mirror the dimensions of Avani's target from her triumphant performance at the Paris 2024 Games. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Avani Lekhara, India's Paralympic shooting sensation has won our hearts with her worthy performances, first at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games and then at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 23-year-old defended her gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women's SH1 final in Paris , solidifying her status as one of India's most celebrated Paralympians.

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Avani's journey to Paralympic glory is a testament to her unwavering spirit and determination.

A life-altering car accident in 2012 left her wheelchair-bound, but her father's unwavering support and encouragement led her to discover her passion for shooting.

Inspired by the achievements of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Avani transitioned to competitive shooting in 2015 and a decade later she has become a celebrated para shooter.

And celebrating her genius, Britannia Marie Gold has launched a Avani Lekhara’s Special Edition pack.

This special edition pack reimagined both its biscuit and packaging to celebrate Avani’s journey. For the first time in 18 years, the iconic Britannia Marie Gold biscuit has been redesigned with each biscuit in the pack meticulously shaped to precisely mirror the dimensions of Avani's target from her triumphant performance at the Paris 2024 Games.

An ad film featuring Avani was launched on Thursday, a clip of which she shared on her X profile.

'I've grown up eating the Marie Gold biscuit and now I have my own special edition,' she tweeted.