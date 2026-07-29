Indian Golfers Make Strong Showing At Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open

Indian golfers Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu have positioned themselves firmly within the top-10 at the Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open, keeping India's title hopes alive in the prestigious international tournament.

Key Points Indian golfers Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu are in title contention at the Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open.

Ceerat Kang is currently in sole sixth position with an overall one-over 145.

Guntas Kaur Sandhu holds a joint seventh position after carding a two-over 74.

India's team is ranked third in the championship, trailing leaders Malaysia by four strokes.

The tournament features 54 golfers from 11 countries, showcasing international competition.

Indian golfers Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu kept themselves in title contention by remaining inside the top-10 after the second round of the Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open.

India are placed third with a combined total of four-over 292 in the team championship, trailing leaders Malaysia by four strokes. While Ceerat carded a one-under 71 for an overall one-over 145 to end Day 2 in sole sixth position, Chandigarh's Guntas posted a two-over 74 to lie joint seventh.

Strong Performances From Indian Golfers

Malaysia's Amberly Zaira Binti Zamra set the course ablaze with a five-under 67 to take the overall lead at two-under 142. A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore are competing in the event.

Ceerat, 19, began her second round with a bang, sinking three birdies on her front nine but bogeys on the 16th and 18th pegged her back. Guntas, 15, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy round with three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and one birdie and two bogeys on the back nine for a two-over 74.