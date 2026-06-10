Olympic, Paralympic Medallists Secure Interim Relief In Delhi Govt Job Regularisation Case

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Paralympic bronze medallist Sharad Kumar have secured crucial interim relief from the Central Administrative Tribunal in their fight for regularisation of ad-hoc services with the Delhi government.

Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Olympic medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Paralympic medallist Sharad Kumar received interim relief from CAT.

They are seeking regularisation of their ad-hoc services with the Delhi government's Directorate of Education.

Both athletes resigned from previous stable jobs to join the Delhi government on ad-hoc appointments.

CAT has directed that their services not be discontinued until the next hearing on August 19.

The Delhi LG had previously recommended regularisation for Sharad Kumar's services.

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Paralympic bronze medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar have secured interim relief from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in their separate pleas seeking regularisation of services with the Delhi government.

The CAT's Principal Bench issued notices to the Delhi government and other respondents after observing that an "arguable case" had been made out by both applicants, who have been serving in ad-hoc positions in the Directorate of Education for several years.

Athletes' Ad-Hoc Appointments Challenged

Dahiya was appointed as Assistant Director of Education (Sports) on an ad-hoc basis in October 2021, while Sharad, a Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist and Arjuna Awardee, was appointed Assistant Director of Education (Physical Education & National Integration) in March 2022. Both have alleged that their appointments were repeatedly extended without regularisation.

Before joining the Delhi government, Dahiya was employed with Northern Railway under the Talent Scouting Quota and later received an out-of-turn promotion, while Sharad was serving as an athletics coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and had been promoted within the organisation. Both resigned from their previous posts after accepting appointments with the Delhi government.

The tribunal directed that neither athlete be discontinued from service until the next hearing and listed both matters for August 19. In Sharad's case, the order also noted that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had earlier directed the Directorate of Education to pursue regularisation of his services in consultation with the UPSC.