Casemiro hails Carrick's impact, backs him for full-time role at Man United

Casemiro backs Michael Carrick for the permanent Manchester United job after a strong run that lifted the club to third in the Premier League.

IMAGE: Casemiro praised Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s understanding of the club, highlighting his history as a player and leader. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Michael Carrick has already shown he has all the qualities to be a great manager at the club and backed calls for the former England international to be given the role on a permanent basis.

Key Points Casemiro backed Michael Carrick to become permanent manager of Manchester United.

Carrick took over as interim boss after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January.

United have won 10 of 14 matches under Carrick, including big wins over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The team has climbed to third in the Premier League and secured Champions League qualification.

Carrick was handed the interim role until the end of the season after the club sacked Ruben Amorim in January following a turbulent 14-month spell.

United have won 10 of their 14 matches under Carrick, including victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, to climb to third in the Premier League and seal a berth in next season's Champions League.

"I think he's a guy who has already demonstrated that he has very good qualities to be a Manchester United coach," Casemiro told ESPN Brazil.

"Of course, the season is year-round. But since he arrived, he's been doing an incredible job and I think that with more time, he has everything to be a great manager of Manchester United."

Casemiro emphasised Carrick's deep connection to the club, saying, "He's a coach who knows the club, he's a coach who was an idol at the club, he's a coach who played a lot, won titles here, knows what the club is like, he knows what Manchester United is."

Casemiro credited Carrick for turning things around at the club

The former Real Madrid star also spoke about the challenges Carrick faced when he took over mid-season, facing tough fixtures right away.

"There wasn't much time, that for me was one of the big surprises, because he entered the middle of a troubled season," Casemiro said.

"The games, when he arrived, were not so much those games that we say to gain confidence, although in the Premier League there were not so many games like that, but those games, so there have already been difficult games," he added.

Casemiro credited Carrick for turning things around at the club and for his personal impact, especially as a fellow midfielder.

"He arrived and managed to change the club and me in particular, even more so because he was a former player, a midfielder," Casemiro said.

"I'm happy for the person he is, the guy is a sensational person, an incredible person, and he deserves everything that's happening in his career."

United are third on 64 points with three league matches remaining and travel to Sunderland on Saturday.