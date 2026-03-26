Badminton Star Carolina Marin Retires Due to Injury

Badminton icon Carolina Marin announces her retirement due to a persistent knee injury, concluding a remarkable career that includes Olympic gold and multiple World Championship titles.

Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Key Points Carolina Marin, one of badminton's all-time greats, has retired due to a recurring knee injury.

Marin's illustrious career includes an Olympic gold medal from Rio 2016 and three World Championship titles.

The persistent injury forced Marin to prioritise her long-term health, preventing her participation in the European Championships in Huelva.

Marin shared a compelling rivalry with India's PV Sindhu, marked by memorable encounters and significant finals.

Marin's last competitive appearance was at the Paris 2024 Olympics, following recovery from two ACL tears.

One of badminton's all-time greats, Carolina Marin on Thursday announced her retirement due to a persistent knee injury, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that has an Olympic gold medal and three World Championship titles.

In a video message shared on her social media accounts, captioned "My journey ends here", the former World No. 1 Spaniard said the recurring injury had forced her to take the difficult call, opting to prioritise her long-term health over a final appearance on court.

"My journey in professional badminton has come to an end and therefore I will not be competing in the European Championships in Huelva," Marin said.

"I wanted us to see each other for the last time on a track, but I don't want to put my body at risk for that. I said many times, and I am consistent with my decision."

Rivalry with PV Sindhu

Marin shared one of modern badminton's most compelling rivalries with India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, with the duo producing several memorable encounters over the years.

She famously defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio 2016 Olympics and again in the summit clash of the 2018 World Championships.

The 32-year-old was set to feature in next month's European Championships in Huelva, Spain, an event that was meant to mark her farewell on home soil.

"I wish I had gotten the opportunity to end my career in a different way, but sometimes in life, things don't always go the way that we want it to and we have to accept that."

A Legacy of Achievements

Marin retires with an illustrious record, having won world titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018, seven European crowns, and the Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

Her last competitive appearance came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a remarkable return after overcoming two anterior cruciate ligament tears in 2019 and 2021.

"In the end, I did retire on a track, in Paris, in 2024, only then we did not know," she said.

"Thank you for never letting me fall, for being by my side, and for supporting me in the hardest moments. Thank you for your unconditional love," Marin added.

Although she will not compete in Huelva, Marin said she will still be present at the championships.

"In a way, I will be retiring at Huelva, not with a racquet in my hand, but by giving back all the energy to the city where I was born and to experience an unforgettable week," the Spaniard said.

"I leave feeling very proud of everything I have achieved in the sport. Not just the titles, but also earning the respect of the sports world both on and off the court," she said.