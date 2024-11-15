News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Carlsen wins Tata Steel Chess Rapid tournament, Praggnanandhaa finishes runner-up

Carlsen wins Tata Steel Chess Rapid tournament, Praggnanandhaa finishes runner-up

Source: PTI
November 15, 2024 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Magnus Carlsen of Norway

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen secures perfect victory. Photograph: FIDE/X

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway delivered a flawless performance on the final day to clinch the title in the Open section, while India's R Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament in Kolkata on Friday.

In the women's section, Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina maintained her consistent form to emerge triumphant with 7.5 points at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.

Carlsen, the overnight leader, defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer, who celebrated his birthday during the tournament, in the seventh round. The Norwegian followed it up with a victory against Daniil Dubov in the eighth round before concluding with a draw against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the ninth.

 

With an impressive total of 7.5 points out of 9, Carlsen clinched the title, finishing two points ahead of his nearest competitors.

Praggnanandhaa and Wesley So finished tied on 5.5 points, but the Indian's superior tie-break score earned him the runner-up position, while So took the third spot.

In the women's Section, Goryachkina drew against India's Koneru Humpy in the seventh round, before registering consecutive wins against Divya Deshmukh and Valentina Gunina to secure her place at the top of the podium.

Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze secured the first runner-up position with 5.5 points, while India's Vantika Agrawal delivered an inspiring performance to claim the second runner-up spot with 5 points.

With the Rapid event concluding on a high note, all eyes are now on the Blitz section of the tournament, where the world's best players will vie for glory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia
Gukesh's 'Karpov-like' style tipped to outclass Ding
Gukesh's 'Karpov-like' style tipped to outclass Ding
PIX: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma slams tons
PIX: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma slams tons
Mercedes to cost Rs 2 lakh - Rs 9 lakh more from Jan 1
Mercedes to cost Rs 2 lakh - Rs 9 lakh more from Jan 1
Nehru's gift to Baroda queen caught in marital dispute
Nehru's gift to Baroda queen caught in marital dispute
Youngest ever! 13-year-old enters IPL auction
Youngest ever! 13-year-old enters IPL auction

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Magnus Carlsen reflects on chess rating 'deflation'
Magnus Carlsen reflects on chess rating 'deflation'
When It Was Bradman Versus India
When It Was Bradman Versus India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances