Magnus Carlsen achieved his first Fast Classic victory at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, dramatically recovering from a deficit and maintaining his elite rating, while Anish Giri took the lead in the final.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Total Chess/Instagram

Key Points World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen registered his first Fast Classic win at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, turning a 3–9 deficit into an 11–9 victory.

Carlsen's win prevented his live rating from dipping below 2800 for the first time in 17 years.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa took an opening-day lead against Abhimanyu Mishra, winning 12-8, while Arjun Erigaisi and R Vaishali lost their respective ties on Thursday.

Dutch GM Anish Giri won the opening day of the final, defeating Alireza Firouzja 11-9, and needs a win or draw on Friday to secure the Budapest pilot title.

The tournament format involves four Blitz games, two Rapid games, and one Fast Classic game per knockout day, with varying point values for wins.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen registered his first Fast Classic win at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot while R Praggnanandhaa took the opening-day lead against Abhimanyu Mishra in their match for 21st place.

Arjun Erigaisi and R Vaishali, however lost their respective ties on Thursday.

Carlsen Secures Crucial Fast Classic Win

After skipping his Fast Classic games against Bibisara Assaubayeva for two consecutive days, Carlsen chose to sit out of the rapid section this time against Vladislav Artemiev.

Competing for the 17th place, the five-time world champion turned a 3–9 deficit into an 11–9 victory by winning the Fast Classical, his first victory in 11 games in the format.

Carlsen had won three of the four blitz games, but forfeited both rapid games, leaving him needing the eight-point Fast Classic win to take the day.

With the win, Carlsen's live rating also improved to 2804.

Had he lost or drawn the match, the Norwegian would have dipped below the 2800 mark for the first time in 17 years.

Indian Grandmasters' Performance

Praggnanandhaa defeated Mishra 12-8. The Blitz games were split 2–2, before Praggnanandhaa won the first Rapid game and drew the remaining Rapid and Fast Classic games to finish ahead.

Erigaisi made a strong start against Haik Martirosyan, winning the first three Blitz games and drawing the fourth.

Martirosyan recovered from the 0.5–3.5 deficit with a win and a draw in Rapid, then won Fast Classic with Black to take the day 14.5–5.5 in the match for ninth place.

Vaishali, meanwhile, lost 16–4 to Nodirbek Abdusattorov on the opening day of their match for 23rd place.

Giri Leads In Budapest Final

Dutch GM Anish Giri won the opening day of the final defeating Alireza Firouzja 11-9.

Giri's advantage in blitz proved decisive after the players exchanged rapid victories and drew their Fast Classic game.

A win or draw on Friday would secure the Budapest pilot title for Giri without a tiebreak.

The scores reset overnight, so Firouzja must win the second day to force an Armageddon tiebreak.

Fabiano Caruana also took an 11–9 first-day lead against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the match for third place.

Caruana won the first two blitz games against Vachier-Lagrave, once with each colour, before the remaining five games were drawn.

His 3–1 advantage from blitz therefore carried through to an 11–9 daily victory.

Caruana needs a win or a tie on Friday to finish third. Vachier-Lagrave must win the second day to take their match to Armageddon.

Understanding The Tournament Format

Each knockout day has seven games: four Blitz games, two Rapid games and one Fast Classic.

A Blitz win is worth one point, a Rapid win four and a Fast Classic win eight, with half a point awarded for a draw.

The scores reset overnight, and a player advances by winning both days or winning one and drawing the other. One win apiece, or two tied days, leads to Armageddon.