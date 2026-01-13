Carlsen to defend Norway Chess title in Oslo

Chess icon Magnus Carlsen has put to rest speculation over his participation in the upcoming Norway Chess tournament, with the 20-time world champion across formats confirming he will compete in the elite event, which is set to shift from its traditional base in Stavanger to Oslo.

Having never missed his home tournament in the last 13 years, Carlsen had cast doubts over his participation this year after expressing a desire to gradually move away from classical chess. Norway Chess is a classical-format event and Carlsen has won it seven times.

"Magnus Carlsen is the first player to publicly confirm his participation in Norway Chess 2026. The remaining participants will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the line-up for Norway Chess Women," said a release.

The announcement, however, ended all uncertainty, with the world No. 1 Carlsen, fresh from a grand double at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha, set to defend the title in the May 25-June 5 tournament.

No Indian has ever won the prestigious title so far

The tournament is expected to once again see Indian players compete at the new venue as they look to break new ground. No Indian has ever won the prestigious title so far.

India's contingent in the previous edition comprised reigning world champion D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in the Open section, and Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali in the Women's section.

Both Gukesh and Humpy finished third in their respective categories last year in the fields of six players each in the Open and Women's sections," the release stated.

"After thirteen years in Stavanger, a new era begins (for the tournament). From 2026, Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women will be held in Oslo. Since its launch in 2013, Stavanger has been home to Norway Chess."

Norway Chess founder and CEO Kjell Madland, who recently announced the launch of the FIDE-approved Total Chess World Championship Tour, said Stavanger "will always be our chess home and part of our DNA" but "to further develop Norway Chess as a world-leading tournament, Oslo is a natural next step."

"We see great opportunities in establishing Norway Chess in the nation's capital. Oslo is an international meeting place and gives us a unique opportunity to reach an even wider audience, among spectators, partners, and new generations of chess enthusiasts," said Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess.