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Home  » Sports » Carlsen stunned by 14-year-old Turkish chess prodigy

Carlsen stunned by 14-year-old Turkish chess prodigy

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April 17, 2026 22:21 IST

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Turkish chess prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, at just 14 years old, is poised to achieve 'super grandmaster' status after a stunning victory against former world champion Veselin Topalov, marking a significant milestone in the world of chess.

Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus

IMAGE: Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's rating climbed to 2,709, placing him 29th in classical chess rankings. Photograph: Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus/Instagram

Key Points

  • Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, a 14-year-old from Turkey, is on track to become a 'super grandmaster' in chess.
  • Erdogmus surpassed the 2,700 rating mark after defeating former world champion Veselin Topalov.
  • Erdogmus's rating climbed to 2,709, placing him 29th in classical chess rankings.
  • Magnus Carlsen praised Erdogmus as the best 14-year-old chess player ever seen.

Turkey's 14‑year‑old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is set to surpass the 2,700 rating mark, a level unofficially known as "super grandmaster", after defeating former world champion Veselin Topalov with four wins and two draws at an event in Monaco.

Erdogmus's Rise in Chess Rankings

According to live ratings website 2700chess.com, Erdogmus climbed to 2,709 following the six‑round event titled Clash of Generations III, rising to 29th place in the classical chess rankings.

 

Previous Record Holders

China's Wei Yi was the previous record holder, reaching the level at 15 years old, according to chess.com.

Carlsen's Praise for the Young Chess Star

Top-ranked grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who held the record before Wei, praised Erdogmus after defeating him at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship match in December.

"He is the best 14-year-old that the world has ever seen," Norwegian Carlsen said.

FIDE is due to publish its updated ratings list on May 1.

Erdogmus's achievement positions him as a potential future challenger in major chess tournaments. His rapid ascent could inspire a new generation of chess players in Turkey and beyond. The FIDE rankings update will officially recognise his new status among the world's elite.
Source: REUTERS
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