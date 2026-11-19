World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has made a surprising strategic move at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest, forfeiting rapid games to focus on the Fast Classic, a decision that has sparked debate among chess legends and could impact his long-held Elo rating.

Photograph: Mark Livshitz/FIDE

Key Points World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen forfeited two rapid games against Vladislav Artemiev on Thursday at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

Carlsen chose to skip the rapid section to conserve energy for the longer Fast Classic format, where he is battling for 17th place.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand expressed surprise at Carlsen's decision, stating he would not have considered skipping games.

Carlsen trails Artemiev 3-9 after the forfeits and risks dropping below the 2800 Elo rating mark for the first time in almost 17 years.

The Norwegian has struggled in the Fast Classic format at the ongoing tournament, finishing fifth in his group.

Changing his approach, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on Thursday forfeited his two rapid games against Vladislav Artemiev but opted to play their Fast Classic match at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here.

Carlsen's Strategic Forfeiture

After skipping his Fast Classic games against Bibisara Assaubayeva on two consecutive days, Carlsen chose to sit out the rapid section this time, preferring to conserve his energy for the longer format.

The Norwegian, however, took the board for the Fast Classic as the two Grandmasters battle for 17th place.

"I'm not coming back until the fast classic. It's fun to play the Blitz, but for the Rapid, give or take, I would rather be more rested for the classical. If I have drawing odds or not, I could not care less." Carlsen told Norwegian Channel TV2.

Anand's Reaction And Rating Implications

Five-time world champion and FIDE deputy president Viswanathan Anand said he would not have considered skipping games in a similar situation.

"I wouldn't even have realised that it was possible to do such a thing. It's like game day. I will go and play. I would have mumbled, I would have complained, but I wouldn't have," Anand told reporters.

"It could have been explained more nicely to Bibisara, for instance," he added.

Carlsen trails Artemiev 3-9 after the Russian was awarded eight points - four for each of the two rapid games.

A draw or defeat in the Fast Classic would also see Carlsen drop below the 2800 Elo rating mark for the first time in almost 17 years. The Norwegian has remained above the threshold since 2009.

Carlsen has struggled in the Fast Classic format at the ongoing tournament. He finished fifth in his group after managing nine draws and one defeat - against Armenia's Haik Martirosyan - in 10 games, losing 21.8 rating points since the start of the tournament.