Home  » Sports » Alcaraz wins Qatar Open; extends perfect start to 2026

Alcaraz wins Qatar Open; extends perfect start to 2026

February 22, 2026 09:03 IST

Carlos Alcaraz continues his dominant 2026 season, winning the Qatar Open title with a decisive victory over Arthur Fils and extending his undefeated streak.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the Qatar Open trophy after winning the final against France's Arthur Fils, at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, on Saturday.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the Qatar Open trophy after winning the final against France's Arthur Fils, at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, on Saturday. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz maintains a perfect 12-0 record for 2026 with win over Arthur Fils.
  • This win marks Alcaraz's ninth ATP 500 title, tying him with Andy Murray for fourth-most in the category.
  • Alcaraz's strong serve and dominant performance led to a quick victory in just 50 minutes./li>

World number one Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open on Saturday and extend his perfect start to the year.

Alcaraz, whose second trophy of 2026 came 20 days after he completed the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, dictated the match from the outset and won a remarkable 89% of his first-serve points while never facing a break point during the 50-minute encounter.

 

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz won a remarkable 89 percent of his first-serve points and never faced a break point during the 50-minute encounter. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

“I came this year hungry for more,” said the Spanish top seed, who lost in the Doha quarter-finals last year.

“I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I’m just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court."

With the win, Alcaraz improved to 12-0 for the year and collected his ninth ATP 500 trophy, which drew him level with Andy Murray for fourth in the category since its inception, according to the ATP.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Manchester City win with O'Reilly brace; Villa, Chelsea held
James Milner scripts Premier League history
Kane At The Double As Bayern Tighten Bundesliga Grip
ISL: Barretto breaks Punjab hearts with late winner
FIH Pro League: New captain, but India slump further!
