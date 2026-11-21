Carlos Alcaraz eased injury concerns with a commanding straight-sets win over Flavio Cobolli, completing an unbeaten ATP Finals group campaign and carrying winning momentum into the knockout stage.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his ATP Finals group-stage match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli in Turin on Friday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 to complete an unbeaten group-stage campaign and ease concerns over his left hamstring injury.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI scan that reportedly ruled out a serious injury after he experienced discomfort following his victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz will meet American third seed Ben Shelton in the semifinals as he pursues his first ATP Finals title.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz eased concerns about a hamstring injury by cruising past Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-1 in his final ATP Finals round-robin match in Turin on Friday, completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign and securing momentum ahead of the semifinals.

The Spaniard had already booked his place in the last four after victories over American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe and 2020 ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev, but his fitness came under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following Wednesday's win over the Russian.

Unbeaten Alcaraz Storms Into Semifinals

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a remarkable comeback after a four-month wrist injury layoff, winning titles in Tokyo, Vienna, and Paris since returning in September. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Any doubts were quickly dispelled as Alcaraz broke the already-eliminated Cobolli in the opening game and surged into a 2-0 lead.

The 23-year-old delivered an efficient display, keeping rallies short and dictating play without putting unnecessary strain on his body.

He carried that momentum into the second set, breaking for a 2-0 lead and again to move 4-1 ahead before closing out a 65-minute victory.

Alcaraz finished with 29 winners to Cobolli's nine.

'I Am Getting More Confident'

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Flavio Cobolli after the match. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

"It was a difficult match to see how I was going to feel on court and playing against Flavio is not easy," Alcaraz said.

"He is a great player and person off the court.

"I tried to play as aggressively as I can, hit the ball as hard as I can.

"The way I felt on court today was incredible. I am getting more confident after every match and hopefully I can keep it going."

Alcaraz underwent an MRI scan on his left hamstring on Thursday, with Spanish media reporting that the examination ruled out a serious injury.

He also cancelled a practice session that day and delayed his scheduled warm-up from 1045 to 1300 local time earlier on Friday.

While the convincing win eased immediate concerns over his availability for the knockout stage, the defending Australian Open champion will continue to manage the issue as the season-ending tournament reaches its decisive phase.

Alcaraz is enjoying a resurgent end to the year after spending more than four months sidelined with a wrist injury sustained at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona.

Shelton Awaits in Last-Four Showdown

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz completed a perfect group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Since returning at the US Open in September, where he was beaten by Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has claimed titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris to re-establish himself among the favourites for the season-ending crown.

With three wins from three in the Ivan Lendl group, Alcaraz heads into the semifinal against American third seed Shelton in strong form as he bids to capture his first ATP Finals title.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner has already ended his season because of a persistent knee injury, while world number one Alexander Zverev remains among the leading contenders in Turin.