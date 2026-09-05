Carlos Alcaraz says 'too much nipple' as US Open tank top sparks online frenzy

Carlos Alcaraz swapped his headline-making tank top for an undershirt after revealing too much chest, then beat Wu Yibing in straight sets to reach the US Open fourth round.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a comprehensive win over China's Wu Yibing in New York on Friday, August 4, 2026. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz added a white undershirt after admitting his loose-fitting Nike tank top had exposed "too much nipple" in his opening matches.

The unusual brown Travis Scott x Cactus Jack collaboration drew widespread attention, memes and a cheeky reaction from former WTA player Eugenie Bouchard.

Alcaraz comfortably defeated China's Wu Yibing 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 to advance at the US Open.

The 23-year-old, returning after more than four months out with a wrist injury, has dropped just one set in his first three matches.

Carlos Alcaraz's headline-grabbing US Open tank top came with an extra layer of modesty on Friday after the Spaniard said that he had revealed "too much nipple" during his first two matches.

In a tournament where outfits have drawn attention in both the men's and women's draws, Alcaraz's loose-fitting brown Nike tank top, a Travis Scott x Cactus Jack collaboration, kept slipping to expose his chest.

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Nike Outfit Sparks Memes and Playful Reactions

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz will face 20th seed Tommy Paul, whom he has beaten in five consecutive meetings, in the Round of 16. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

The seven-times Grand Slam champion's outfit prompted plenty of memes and witty comments online, with former WTA Tour player Eugenie Bouchard jokingly telling him to "put the nip away."

For his third-round match with China's Wu Yibing on Friday, Alcaraz stepped onto Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing a white undershirt beneath his kit.

"I think I've been seeing too much of my nipples lately," Alcaraz told reporters with a laugh after his 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win.

The 23-year-old confirmed that the decision to add the undershirt was entirely his own.

"I feel really comfortable with another shirt. So I think I'm going to stay like that," he added.

Alcaraz Cruises Past Wu to Reach Fourth Round

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional speed and relentless accuracy on court throughout the match against Wu Yibing. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Alcaraz, who is returning from more than four months out with a wrist injury, has lost one set through his first three singles matches at Flushing Meadows.

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Tommy Paul Awaits in Round of 16

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win over Wu Yibing. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

He next faces American 20th seed Tommy Paul, an opponent he has beaten five times in a row.

"He's a really talented player, really difficult one to play," Alcaraz said.

"I think he's really dangerous for everyone on the tour. I'm really looking forward to playing him once again."