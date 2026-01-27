HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Carlos Alcaraz routs Alex de Minaur; advances to first Australian Open semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz routs Alex de Minaur; advances to first Australian Open semi-final

January 27, 2026 18:39 IST

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Alex De Minaur on Tuesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time.
  • Alcaraz is seeking to become the youngest man to win all four Grand Slam titles at least once.
  • Alcaraz will next clash against Alexander Zverev in a rematch of their 2024 quarter-final that the German won.

Carlos Alcaraz charged into the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in his career with a dominant 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory over local favourite Alex de Minaur on Tuesday, keeping his bid for a career Grand Slam alive at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old Spaniard swapped extravagance for efficiency at Rod Laver Arena to end the hopes of sixth seed De Minaur, who was aiming to end a five-decade Australian wait for a homegrown men's champion at the tournament.

A six-times major champion seeking to become the youngest man to win all four Grand Slam titles at least once, Alcaraz looked to be on course for a routine win but De Minaur made him work hard for it.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

"I'm really happy with the way I'm playing," Alcaraz said.

"I was increasing my level every match ... talking with my team. After the first match, they said the level I want to play was going to come. I'm playing great tennis and really happy to get into the semi-finals."

Having broken De Minaur early to take a 3-0 lead, Alcaraz's retooled serve came under heavy scrutiny in the fifth game when he faced three break points, as De Minaur refused to let the pressure get to him.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz kept his bid for a career Grand Slam alive at Melbourne Park. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The Australian retrieved relentlessly and broke back to level, before recovering another break in the ninth game and delighting the crowd by holding in the next, but some loose points allowed Alcaraz to edge a gripping opening set.

"It's really difficult. I started the match well and I was hitting well with seven or eight winners in the first few games. But Alex makes you rush all the time," Alcaraz said about his opponent.

"You want to hit the ball as hard as you can, which is impossible against him. I took a moment ... and then I was more patient after 4-4. You have to be really focused on every ball, win the point three or four times."

Alcaraz began the second set as he did the first and the top seed was in no mood to let the advantage slip this time, hitting two rasping backhand crosscourt winners to surge ahead 5-2 and tighten his grip on the match.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

A deflated De Minaur surrendered serve early in the third set and Alcaraz did not look back, wrapping up the victory and securing a clash with third seed Alexander Zverev in a rematch of their 2024 quarter-final that the German won.

 

"I have to increase my level," Alcaraz said.

"I've seen him throughout the tournament and he's playing great tennis. He's solid, aggressive and serving well. I have to be ready. He beat me in practice before the tournament.

"I have to play tactically really well. It'll be a great battle and I'm looking to take revenge."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
