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Carlos Alcaraz returns from long injury layoff with US Open title defence in sight

August 21, 2026 00:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Carlos Alcaraz returns at the US Open after a four-month wrist injury layoff, aiming to defend his title and reignite his Grand Slam campaign.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his competitive return at the US Open after missing the French Open and Wimbledon. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters 

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz will return at the US Open after more than four months out, ending an injury layoff that forced him to miss three Grand Slam events.
  • The seven-time Grand Slam champion has taken a cautious approach to his comeback, delaying his return from Cincinnati while stepping up his training workload.
  • New York offers Alcaraz a significant stage for his comeback, having won his first Grand Slam there in 2022 and made history as the youngest World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz will return to competitive tennis at the US Open, ending a more than four-month absence caused by a wrist injury, in a bid to defend his title in New York.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion confirmed on Thursday that he will play the Aug. 30-Sept. 13 tournament after withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April and missing the French Open, Wimbledon and the North American hard-court events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Careful Comeback After Wrist Setback

Alcaraz had initially targeted Cincinnati, where he won last year, for his comeback but opted to give his wrist more time to recover.

He has gradually increased his workload in recent weeks and trained with Denmark's Holger Rune in Murcia as he tested the injury at higher intensity.

His return was also given a football-style announcement by transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano on Instagram, who posted "Here we go!" alongside confirmation that Alcaraz would be back at the US Open.

 

New York holds particular significance for Alcaraz. He won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2022, becoming the youngest player to reach world number one in the ATP rankings.

Source: REUTERS
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Carlos AlcarazUS OpenGrand SlamCincinnatiNew York

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