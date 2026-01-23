HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Carlos Alcaraz Puts On A Show At Australian Open!

Carlos Alcaraz Puts On A Show At Australian Open!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2026 12:08 IST

x

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third round match against France's Corentin Moutet. All Photographs: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • It was Carlos Alcaraz's first match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet but ended up his 14th win in 14 against left-handers.
  • Carlos Alcaraz is bidding for a first title at Melbourne Park to complete the career Grand Slam.
  • World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz played in his landmark 100th Grand Slam match .

Carlos Alcaraz turned on the style as he raced into the Australian Open fourth round on Friday with a highlight-laden 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 clinic against France's own trick-shot maestro Corentin Moutet.

The world number one was in peak form in his 100th Grand Slam match as he racked up 30 winners in just over two hours against the left-handed 32nd seed at Rod Laver Arena.

"It wasn't easy, to be honest, when you play someone like Corentin. You don't know what's going to be next," Alcaraz said.

"But yeah, I had so much fun there on the court. I think both (of us), we pulled off great points, great shots."

Carlos Alcaraz

At 15-0 in the first game of the second set, Alcaraz won arguably the rally of the tournament, chasing down a lob with a cross-court 'tweener' from the baseline then rushing forward to retrieve a volley, sending a backhand passing shot down the line.

Though completely dismantled, Moutet never lost his sense of humour throughout the entertaining, if one-sided, encounter.

Carlos Alcaraz

He danced a jig behind the baseline after lobbing Alcaraz successfully at 4-0 down in the third set, and then bowed theatrically to the crowd when he finally held serve.

It was Alcaraz's first match against the Frenchman but ended up his 14th win in 14 against left-handers.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard joked that he grew weary of retrieving Moutet's drop-shots.

"I was tired to go forward to the net. I was looking at the screen... I (saw) I've been to the net like 55 times, oh my God.

"I thought we were in a drop-shot competition -- but definitely he won."

Carlos AlcarazvAlcaraz, bidding for a first title at Melbourne Park to complete the career Grand Slam, next faces American Tommy Paul for a place in the quarter-finals.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open: Medvedev Stuns With Epic Comeback!
Aus Open: Medvedev Stuns With Epic Comeback!
Why Osaka apologised to Cirstea after tense clash
Why Osaka apologised to Cirstea after tense clash
World Football's Biggest Earners Revealed!
World Football's Biggest Earners Revealed!
Aus Open: Wawrinka, 40, digs deep to win five-set epic
Aus Open: Wawrinka, 40, digs deep to win five-set epic
Djoko's Dazzling Acrobatics On Show!
Djoko's Dazzling Acrobatics On Show!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies0:29

Watch: Rosy Starlings beautify Thoothukudi skies

R-Day: Gujarat tableau to showcase 'Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' theme1:35

R-Day: Gujarat tableau to showcase 'Swatantrata Ka...

When Rakul Preet Smiles, Hearts Surrender1:08

When Rakul Preet Smiles, Hearts Surrender

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO