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Home  » Sports » Carlos Alcaraz's French Open Defence In Doubt Over Wrist Injury

Carlos Alcaraz's French Open Defence In Doubt Over Wrist Injury

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April 21, 2026 18:47 IST

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Carlos Alcaraz's participation in the French Open hangs in the balance as he awaits crucial test results on his injured wrist, casting doubt on his title defence.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz picked up the wrist injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier this month before withdrawing from the tournament. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting wrist test results to determine his French Open participation.
  • Alcaraz sustained the wrist injury during the Barcelona Open.
  • Scans revealed the injury was more serious than initially assessed, leading to his withdrawal from the Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz is awaiting the results of tests on his injured wrist before making a decision about defending his French Open title next month, the world number two said.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion picked up the injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier this month before withdrawing from the tournament.

 

Scans showed the issue was more serious than initially thought and he then skipped the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz's Anxious Wait For Test Results

"The next test will be crucial," Alcaraz told Spanish television channel TVE.

"We've been trying to do everything we can do to make sure that this test goes well. I'm trying to be very patient. But we are good, we are just waiting a little bit.

"We have a few tests in the next few days and then we will see how the injury is, and what the next steps will be," the 22-year-old added.

Alcaraz, who was crowned Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Awards on Monday, surrendered the world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner after losing to the Italian in the Monte Carlo Masters final days before his Barcelona opener.

The French Open will start from May 24 in Paris.

Source: REUTERS
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