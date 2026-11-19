Carlos Alcaraz showcased his dominant form at the ATP Finals, securing a decisive victory over Daniil Medvedev to power into the semi-finals with a match to spare.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz needed just 72 minutes to defeat Daniil Medvedev and stretch his winning run to 11 matches at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on Wednesday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the ATP Finals semi-finals.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 11 matches, having won titles in Vienna and Paris recently.

His semi-final spot was confirmed after Frances Tiafoe beat Flavio Cobolli in another group match.

Alcaraz displayed strong returning, particularly on Medvedev's second serve, and maintained his aggressive game style.

Despite a medical timeout for his left thigh, Alcaraz served out the match comfortably.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev meet at the net after their group stage match. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane

World number three Carlos Alcaraz eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to power into the last four with a match to spare at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Alcaraz, seeking his maiden ATP Finals title, needed just 72 minutes to stretch his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He has won three titles since coming back to the tour at the US Open following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

Alcaraz's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane

He secured his semi-final spot after American Frances Tiafoe brushed aside Flavio Cobolli of Italy 7-6(6), 6-0 in the other round-robin group match.

"I think I did everything well," said Alcaraz, who also beat Medvedev in Vienna. "We could see in his first match that he was serving really well. He got a lot of free points with his serve and I just returned really well.

"On second serves I returned really aggressively and really deep, and I would say after that I was playing great, in my game style."

The 23-year-old found little resistance as he clinched the first set thanks to two consecutive breaks. Alcaraz picked up where he left off with another early break in the second and Russian Medvedev, ATP Finals champion six years ago, was unable to match the Spaniard's power.

Injury Scare And Other Group Results

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev, ATP Finals champion six years ago, was unable to match the Carlos Alcaraz's power. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Alcaraz, who this year became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at the Australian Open, took a medical timeout and had his left thigh bandaged.

It had no impact on his game, however, as he served out the match and clinched victory when Medvedev sent a return into the net.

In the other group game, Cobolli, the home favourite, saved a set point but wasted two of his own before Tiafoe snatched the first set tiebreak.

The Italian then imploded, littering the court with errors and being broken three times as Tiafoe dished out a bagel.

Tiafoe next plays Medvedev, with Cobolli taking on Alcaraz in the final group matches on Friday.