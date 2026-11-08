Alcaraz defeats Shelton to clinch Paris Masters title

Carlos Alcaraz has clinched his ninth ATP 1000 title by defeating Ben Shelton 7-6(5), 7-5 in a thrilling Paris Masters final, successfully avenging his recent US Open loss to the American.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating USA's Ben Shelton to win the Paris Masters at Plenitude Arena, Nanterre, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(5), 7-5 to win the Paris Masters, marking his ninth ATP 1000 title.

Alcaraz avenged his US Open quarter-final loss to Shelton with this victory.

The Spaniard controlled the match from the baseline, becoming the first Spaniard to win the tournament since David Ferrer in 2012.

Shelton's erratic forehand proved costly, particularly in the first set tiebreak and when serving to stay in the match.

Alcaraz has now won three titles since the US Open and will compete in the ATP Finals and Davis Cup finals.

World No 3 Alcaraz controlled the contest from the baseline to become the first Spaniard to win the tournament since David Ferrer in 2012, while Shelton was left frustrated by an erratic forehand.

"Today, it was one of the toughest challenges we have in tennis right now, facing Ben Shelton," said Alcaraz, whose US Open title defence was derailed by eventual finalist Shelton in a four-and-a-half-hour thriller in September.

"He is doing better and better with every tournament so it's going to be even tougher facing him. So I'm just really happy that I found the way."

Match Highlights

The first set remained deadlocked until the tiebreak, where US Open finalist Shelton overshot the baseline three times on his forehand, allowing the Spaniard to take the set.

World number four Shelton capitalised on two double faults and wayward topspins from Alcaraz to go 3-2 up in the second, and extended the lead with two aces in the following game.

Alcaraz's Comeback and Future Tournaments

IMAGE: USA's Ben Shelton in action during his final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

But Alcaraz fought back with a break of his own to make it 4-4, landing two cross-court winners as Shelton netted a forehand and went long with another.

With Alcaraz leading 6-5, Shelton stumbled again while serving to stay in the match, overshooting two forehands before the seven-times Grand Slam winner clinched victory with a perfectly timed backhand down the line.

"It's something I've been chasing for a long time," Alcaraz said after finally winning the Paris Masters on his sixth attempt.

The Australian Open champion has now won three titles since the heartbreak at Flushing Meadows as he looks to end the year on a bright note at the ATP Finals starting next Sunday, followed by the Davis Cup finals later this month.