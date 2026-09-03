PHOTOS: Carlos Alcaraz's Great Fightback At US Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcased his resilience at the US Open, overcoming a first-set deficit against Jaime Faria to advance to the third round after a significant wrist injury layoff.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria at the US Open on Wednesday. Photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the US Open third round.

Alcaraz defeated Portugal's Jaime Faria in four sets: 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

The victory marks Alcaraz's continued comeback after a five-month wrist injury layoff.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's comeback from a long wrist injury layoff gathered momentum on Wednesday as he came from behind to outclass Portugal's Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the third round of the US Open.



The Spaniard returned to action after nearly five months out with a straightforward first-round victory over Roman Safiullin on Monday, but found himself on the back foot in his first evening session match this year.

Alcaraz Recovers From Slow Start

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria at the US Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

World number 72 Faria broke for a 4-3 lead and relied on his powerful serve to comfortably claim the first set, before piling the pressure on an error-prone Alcaraz at the beginning of the second to earn two more opportunities to break.



"It was a tough match. I was feeling great, but I was in a rush and I didn't take time and it cost me a break (in the first set)," Alcaraz said.



"Against someone like Jaime, who serves at 140-141 miles per hour every time, you have to try and be focused and calm. I told myself good things are going to happen. I just had to stay there all the time."

Defending Champion Rallies For Victory

Alcaraz dialled up the intensity at just the right time, however, delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a dazzling drop shot-lob combination before quickly drawing level with Faria at one set apiece.





"The day session compared to the night session here is a totally different game," Alcaraz said.



"The conditions here are different and obviously the crowd is super electric here in the night session. I love playing in front of such a great atmosphere, such great people.



"I could feel the difference."





The seven-times Grand Slam champion produced more spectacular shot-making from the back in the third set, wearing down the Portuguese as he tightened his grip on the contest.



With Faria struggling on serve, the 23-year-old Alcaraz motored through the fourth set for a victory that earned him a meeting with China's Wu Yibing in the next round.