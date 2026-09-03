Home  » Sports » PHOTOS: Carlos Alcaraz's Great Fightback At US Open

PHOTOS: Carlos Alcaraz's Great Fightback At US Open

September 03, 2026 09:20 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcased his resilience at the US Open, overcoming a first-set deficit against Jaime Faria to advance to the third round after a significant wrist injury layoff.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria at the US Open on Wednesday. Photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Key Points

  • Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the US Open third round.
  • Alcaraz defeated Portugal's Jaime Faria in four sets: 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.
  • The victory marks Alcaraz's continued comeback after a five-month wrist injury layoff.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's comeback from a long wrist injury layoff gathered momentum on Wednesday as he came from behind to outclass Portugal's Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the third round of the US Open.

The Spaniard returned to action after nearly five months out with a straightforward first-round victory over Roman Safiullin on Monday, but found himself on the back foot in his first evening session match this year.

 

Alcaraz Recovers From Slow Start

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria at the US Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

World number 72 Faria broke for a 4-3 lead and relied on his powerful serve to comfortably claim the first set, before piling the pressure on an error-prone Alcaraz at the beginning of the second to earn two more opportunities to break.

"It was a tough match. I was feeling great, but I was in a rush and I didn't take time and it cost me a break (in the first set)," Alcaraz said.

"Against someone like Jaime, who serves at 140-141 miles per hour every time, you have to try and be focused and calm. I told myself good things are going to happen. I just had to stay there all the time."

Defending Champion Rallies For Victory

Alcaraz dialled up the intensity at just the right time, however, delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a dazzling drop shot-lob combination before quickly drawing level with Faria at one set apiece.

Carlos Alcaraz

"The day session compared to the night session here is a totally different game," Alcaraz said.

"The conditions here are different and obviously the crowd is super electric here in the night session. I love playing in front of such a great atmosphere, such great people.

"I could feel the difference."

Carlos Alcaraz

The seven-times Grand Slam champion produced more spectacular shot-making from the back in the third set, wearing down the Portuguese as he tightened his grip on the contest.

With Faria struggling on serve, the 23-year-old Alcaraz motored through the fourth set for a victory that earned him a meeting with China's Wu Yibing in the next round.

Carlos Alcaraz

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

carlos alcarazus opentennisgrand slamjaime faria

More From Rediff

US Open PIX: Birds Disrupt Medvedev Before Straight-Sets Win

US Open PIX: Birds Disrupt Medvedev Before Straight-Sets Win
New Meet Record In Boys' 1000m At Youth Athletics

New Meet Record In Boys' 1000m At Youth Athletics
Asian Games: India's Contingent Strength Reaches 768

Asian Games: India's Contingent Strength Reaches 768

Related Stories

US Open PIX: Tiafoe Keeps US Hopes Of Men's Champion Alive

US Open PIX: Tiafoe Keeps US Hopes Of Men's Champion Alive

Quick Links

Carlos AlcarazJaime FariaUS OpenPortugalWu YibingChinaRoman SafiullinDefending Champion Rallies For VictoryGrand Slam

Web Stories

10 States, 10 Delicious Coconut Recipes

10 States, 10 Delicious Coconut Recipes
Which States Produce The Most Coconuts?

Which States Produce The Most Coconuts?
Asus VM240 AiO Arrives On Indian Shores

Asus VM240 AiO Arrives On Indian Shores

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026