Candidates Chess: Divya Deshmukh storms into lead; Praggnanandhaa struggles

IMAGE: World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh turned the tables on overnight leader Anna Muzychuk to jump into joint lead. Photograph: Eugene Nisenbaum/FIDE Candidates 2026

Key Points Divya Deshmukh outclassed Anna Muzychuk to jump into joint lead in the women's section.

R Vaishali drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan to join Deshmukh and two others in the joint lead on 4.5 points after eight games.

R Praggnanandhaa lost to Anish Giri in the eighth round to slip to the joint fourth spot.

India's chess sensation Divya Deshmukh pulled off a superb turnaround converting what looked like a certain draw into victory to climb into joint lead, while compatriot R Praggnanandhaa saw his title hopes take a major hit after a loss against Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the eighth round, leaving him almost out of contention for a top finish in the Candidates tournament, in Paphos, Cyprus.



In the women's section, World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh turned the tables on overnight leader Anna Muzychuk to jump into joint lead with four others including the Ukrainian on 4.5 points from what had seemed a difficult position to defend.



Deshmukh did well to fight on and equalise before she capitalised on an unforced error by her opponent in the queen-and-pawns endgame to score a vital victory.



The other Indian, R Vaishali drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan to join Deshmukh, Kateryna Lagno of Ukraine, China's Zhu Jiner and Muzychuk in the lead on 4.5 points after eight games.



The event is wide open now with Jiner giving a knockout blow to the hopes of her Chinese compatriot Tan Zhongyi to move to 4.5 points while Kateryna defeated fellow Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina.

Praggnanandhaa suffers second loss in Candidates

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaa made an error allowing Anish Giri to unleash a sequence of moves which proved decisive in the latter's victory. Photograph: FIDE Candidates 2026

On a day when Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov just decided to consolidate his lead and drew with tail-ender Andrey Esipenko of Russia in the 'Open' section, Praggnanandhaa, who had scored his sole victory over Giri in the first round, fell prey to some simple tactics from a seemingly equal position and lost his second game in the tournament.



Sindarov took his tally to 6.5 out of a possible eight and looks headed for victory as his lead now stands at a massive two points with six rounds remaining in the US$ 700,000 prize money tournament that will also select the next challenger for reigning World champion D Gukesh in the World championship match slated later this year.



Sindarov is followed by Giri and Fabiano Caruana of the United States, who both are two points behind and need a miracle to catch up with the leader.



Praggnanandhaa, Wei Yi of China Matthias Bluebaum of Germany and Hikaru Nakamura share the fourth spot on 3.5 points each, a full point clear of last-placed Esipenko.



It was a hard day at work for Praggnanandhaa who started off with the Vienna variation with the black pieces. After initial opening discussions, Giri enjoy a small advantage that the Indian was able to neutralise as the game progressed.



However, it was on the 35th move that Praggnanandhaa made an error allowing Giri to unleash a sequence of moves that proved dangerous. Another mistake three moves later and it was curtains for the Indian.



In another game, Bluebaum played out a draw with Wei of China and the result inched them both up to 3.5 points apiece.

In the big game of the day, Nakamura finally proved his mettle and scored a huge victory over American compatriot Caruana.



Results (Round 8):



Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) beat R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3.5); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3.5) beat Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4.5); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2.5) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 6.5); Wei Yi (Chn, 3.5) drew with Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 3.5).



Women: Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 4.5) lost to Divya Deshmukh (4.5); Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 4.5) beat Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 3.5); Bibisara Assuabayeva (Kaz, 3.5) drew with R Vaishali (Ind, 4.5); Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 2.5) lost to Zhu Jiner (Chn, 4.5).