HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Cancer claims former footballer at 36

Cancer claims former footballer at 36

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 18, 2025 17:38 IST

x

Joe Thompson

IMAGE: Rochdale said Joe Thompson died peacefully at home with his family by his side. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson has died aged 36 after a long battle with cancer, the English fifth tier club said on Friday.

Rochdale said Thompson died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma for a third time in April last year, five years after retiring from professional football.

Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, had reached his lungs after he overcame the illness twice during his playing days. The Bath-born player began and ended his career at Rochdale, making three separate spells at the club.

 

"We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality," Rochdale said in a statement.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story."

"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Thompson came through Manchester United’s academy, having joined it at the age of nine, before playing for Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United.

"A man who epitomised our club's values ... A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time," Manchester United said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who's Shaking Boom Boom's Hand?
Who's Shaking Boom Boom's Hand?
First Photo of KL Rahul's Baby Girl Is Here
First Photo of KL Rahul's Baby Girl Is Here
Jacks Of All Trades, MI's New Trump Card
Jacks Of All Trades, MI's New Trump Card
Rohit's Form Dips, SRH's Batters Flop!
Rohit's Form Dips, SRH's Batters Flop!
Keeper's No-ball: Right call by third umpire?
Keeper's No-ball: Right call by third umpire?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 2

Wine-Infused Chickpea-Cucumber Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Iconic Mumbai Backdrops In Movies

VIDEOS

2 Cheetahs set to be relocated from MP's Kuno to Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary3:51

2 Cheetahs set to be relocated from MP's Kuno to Sagar...

Visulas from the CSMT on World Heritage Day1:18

Visulas from the CSMT on World Heritage Day

Akshay Kumar makes a dashing entry at 'Kesari Chapter 2' screening1:00

Akshay Kumar makes a dashing entry at 'Kesari Chapter 2'...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD