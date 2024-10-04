News
Canadian ice-skater suspended for sexual misconduct

Canadian ice-skater suspended for sexual misconduct

October 04, 2024 09:07 IST
Nikolaj Soerensen and ice dance partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry withdrew from the Canadian figure skating championships in January amid the allegations

IMAGE: Nikolaj Soerensen and ice dance partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry withdrew from the Canadian figure skating championships in January amid the allegations. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Canadian ice dancer Nikolaj Soerensen has been suspended for a minimum of six years for "sexual maltreatment", the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner said on Wednesday.

The suspension of Soerensen, who was being investigated over an alleged sexual assault of an American figure skating coach and former skater in 2012, was issued on Wednesday and listed on the Abuse-Free Sport Registry.

 

The allegation has not been proven in court.

Reuters was not able to reach Soerensen for comment.

"Skate Canada has been made aware of the decision from Abuse-Free Sport in this matter and is taking the necessary action to comply with it," the national governing body said in an email to Reuters.

Soerensen and ice dance partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry withdrew from the Canadian figure skating championships in January amid the allegations.

At the time, Soerensen denied the allegation and said he and Fournier Beaudry were withdrawing from the event because they believed their participation would be a distraction.

But the pair went on to compete in March at the world championships in Montreal where they finished 10th in the rhythm dance.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

