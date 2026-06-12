Canada and Bosnia ready for high-stakes FIFA World Cup clash?

Jesse Marsch has a simple message for anyone wondering whether his Canada side are ready for the weight of a home World Cup: they are not just ready for it, they want it.

IMAGE: Canada's Liam Millar, Moise Bombito, and teammates during training. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points Canada enter their home World Cup opener determined to embrace the pressure rather than fear it, with coach Jesse Marsch declaring his side ready for the moment.

Canada are still searching for their first-ever World Cup point after losing all six matches across the 1986 and 2022 tournaments.

Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez has embraced underdog status, saying his team will "play with their hearts" against the co-hosts.

Canada are still searching for their first-ever World Cup point after losing all six matches across the 1986 and 2022 tournaments.

Canada will arrive at Toronto Stadium on Friday for their first World Cup game on home soil carrying the weight of a nation after a build-up that has been defined as much by the treatment room as the training pitch, but Marsch is undaunted.

"If you do this for a living, this is where you want to be," Marsch said on Thursday ahead of the Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I came to Canada to be the coach because I liked these guys and I believed they could fit the way I wanted to play, but I came here to lead them in the World Cup — in the home World Cup. I wanted this responsibility."

MARSCH HOPEFUL CAPTAIN DAVIES CAN CONTRIBUTE SOON

IMAGE: Canada coach Jesse Marsch and Stephen Eustaquio during the press conference. Photograph: Claudia Greco /Reuters

The biggest injury concern remains captain Alphonso Davies, who will miss Friday's match with a hamstring injury suffered during Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final last month. But Marsch said an MRI on Wednesday brought encouraging signs.

"We're getting ready to ramp things up," the American said.

"He will not be available for tomorrow, but he's showing, like he always has, a real good ability to recover from muscle injuries. We're really hopeful that over the next days and weeks we can accelerate things and give him a chance to contribute here soon."

Midfielder Ismael Kone sent a scare through the camp when he left training early on Wednesday before it had even properly begun, but Marsch was quick to put those fears to rest — with a touch of exasperation.

"He just felt a little sick, so we sent him home because we were doing nothing on the day, and it was like a five-star red alert," Marsch said. "Ismael trained today, he's totally fine, he's ready to go."

Even defender Moise Bombito, whose recovery from a broken leg appeared to stall after lasting just 30 minutes in a warm-up match against Uzbekistan, will be ready if called upon.

"He's not fully at 100%, but he's reached his top speed," Marsch said. "I don't see any reason that

'READY TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY PROUD'

a week from now he's not ready to even be considered as a starter."

Discipline will also be on Marsch's mind. Canada have collected a handful of red cards in their last 11 games, and with the adrenaline of a home opener in the air, Marsch was clear-eyed about the risk.

"Certainly one of the best ways to derail a tournament for any team is red cards," he said.

"We do need to be aggressive and play our way with speed and power, but we also need to make sure that we keep our heads and don't have any reckless tackles, extracurricular situations, or emotional reactions that get us in any kind of trouble with cards."

Bosnia will play with hearts in World Cup opener, says coach Barbarez

IMAGE: Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez during the press conference. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Bosnia and Herzegovina know they are underdogs heading into their World Cup Group B opener against co-hosts Canada, coach Sergej Barbarez said on Thursday, but the Balkan nation will play with pride as they return to the tournament for the first time in 12 years.

Bosnia will look to advance past the group stage this time around after managing one win during their 2014 debut in Brazil.

"We are a small country," Barbarez said. "This is our second ever World Cup and for sure we are sort of an underdog in many of the matches ahead."

But despite his side being ranked 64th, the coach is confident in his side's ability to perform on the world's biggest stage.

"If you know our results, I think you have to just admire what we've managed to achieve."

Bosnia claimed one of the six final spots in the World Cup after defeating three-times champions Italy in a penalty shootout. They are heartbreakers who play with heart and will look to carry that same mentality into the tournament.

"(I once said) I love this game between David and Goliath," Barbarez said. "We play with our hearts and that has been our advantage."

The Dragons are led by 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko, who Barbarez confirmed will be in the squad for Friday's match after overcoming a shoulder injury. Dzeko is Bosnia's all-time leading scorer with 73 goals.

"Edin will be with us tomorrow," Barbarez said. "Edin will be playing just as usual."

CANADA GAME WILL BE 'QUITE INTENSE'

Barbarez is expecting a tough game against Canada, who are also aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time but face the added pressures of chasing their first ever World Cup win and playing on home soil.

"I am maybe exaggerating a bit but I'm sure (the game) is going to be quite intense, which is characteristic of both the teams," Barbarez said.

While Canada will have the local crowd behind them, Bosnia will not be without strong support. The Dragons have enjoyed a warm welcome since arriving in Toronto, with fans flocking to the team's training sessions this week.

"We really want to show our best to the whole world," Barbarez said. "We really want to be the team that earns respect and we can only do that by showing what we know on the pitch."