Can Tsunoda keep his Red Bull seat?

IMAGE: Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda during a press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Yuki Tsunoda said he has not been offered any guarantees about how long he will stay at Red Bull but is confident he can rise to the challenge, even if he is not promising to match teammate Max Verstappen from day one.

The 24-year-old was catapulted into the Red Bull seat for his home Japanese Grand Prix after the team decided to drop Liam Lawson back to Racing Bulls after only two races of the season.

"I got the first call after China from (team principal) Christian (Horner), just to be prepared that things might change," he told reporters at Suzuka on Thursday.

"It can't be crazier than this situation, first race with Red Bull Racing, but also on top of it in a home grand prix, it's the best situation ever."

Tsunoda earned his elevation by qualifying in the top 10 in the first two races of the season and earning three points for Racing Bulls, but he was quick to dampen expectations of anything like a podium at Suzuka on Sunday.

"I'm not saying it's confidence that I can perform straight away like Max," he added.

"But I have confidence that I get something bigger hopefully than other drivers who could be in the car for now."

Tsunoda said Horner had charged him with getting as close to Verstappen in performance as possible but had not given him any indication of what he needed to do to hold onto the seat for the long term.

"I didn't get any like, specific races, like the time I have to prove," he added.

"He has been very supportive of me and what he wants me to achieve but there's always pressure when you get out on the track."

Even Verstappen has struggled to show his brilliant best in the Red Bull car this season and Tsunoda, who tested it in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season, conceded it would be a big challenge.

As for Red Bull's decision to dump Lawson, Tsunoda was quick to remind reporters that he was one of the drivers passed over when the New Zealander was handed the seat previously occupied by Sergio Perez at the end of last year.