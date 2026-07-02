Can Ronaldo finally end his FIFA World Cup knockout drought?

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to end his FIFA World Cup knockout stage goal drought as Portugal prepares to face Croatia, aiming to add another historic achievement to his already illustrious career.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training. Photograph: Kevin Sousa/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match despite playing in six tournaments.

The upcoming Portugal vs. Croatia match presents an opportunity for Ronaldo to break this significant drought.

Ronaldo has equalled Lothar Matthaus's record for the second-most FIFA World Cup appearances with 25.

He recently became Portugal's all-time leading scorer in the FIFA World Cup with 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio.

Ronaldo is the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to remove one massive stain from his resume as his side takes on Croatia in the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with the superstar yet to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

The Portugal-Croatia clash will mark a battle between Cristiano and Luka Modric, both of whom have worn the colours of Real Madrid for years together.

However, Cristiano, despite having scored in six successive FIFA World Cups from his debut tournament in 2006 till now, is yet to score in a knockout match for Portugal in the tournament.

Ronaldo's World Cup Appearance And Scoring Records

In 2006, Portugal registered a fourth-place finish, with a round of 16 finish each in the 2010 and 2018 editions. In 2014, Portugal faced a group stage exit, while they made it to the quarterfinals in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

During the match against Colombia, the 41-year-old Portugal captain made his 25th FIFA World Cup appearance, drawing level with Germany great Lothar Matthaus for the second-most appearances in the tournament's history. Only Argentina captain Lionel Messi, with 29 appearances, has featured in more World Cup matches than Ronaldo.

Portugal's All-Time Leading World Cup Scorer

During the match against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo led Portugal's charge with two goals, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro's side as Roberto Martinez's men secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Ronaldo's brace saw him become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio's record of nine. Eusebio, a Portuguese legend and 1965 Ballon d'Or winner, famously guided the team to third place at the 1966 World Cup. Behind Ronaldo and Eusebio, Pauleta is third on Portugal's World Cup scoring list with four goals.

Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, ending his 10-match goalless streak across major competitions (the FIFA World Cup and the Euro Championship).