Can India maintain Davis Cup dominance vs Pakistan?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AITA/X

India will be without their top singles players but the visitors, who have come to Pakistan after 60 years, will still start as favourites in the historic Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, which is being played within a restricted environment due to security concerns.

India have never lost to Pakistan in Davis Cup history, winning all seven ties so far, and the trend is likely to continue.

However, the hosts are expected to put up a good fight through their biggest stars, Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, after choosing to play on grass courts.

If Pakistan stood a chance against India, it had to be on the grass courts because both Aisam and Aqeel are tremendous fighters, and this surface brings the best out of them.

The courts in Islamabad are fast with low bounce, and it made sense that N Sriram Balaji, who is a doubles specialist, has been asked to play singles on the opening day along with the team's best singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan.

India had an option in the form of Niki Poonacha but he is taller than Balaji, and on low-bounce grass courts, taller players struggle more as they have to go down a lot to pick up balls, and that could disturb the rhythm of a player.

This strategy was successfully used by the iconic Leander Paes to torment the Europeans, who would come to India to compete in Davis Cup.

Also, Balaji has the experience of playing at a good level and that will give him the confidence to handle the pressure of playing against Pakistan on their home soil.

He recently played at the Australian Open and the one-week camp in New Delhi, before arriving in Islamabad, would have also made him sharper and ready for the singles challenge.

"I have shifted to doubles in the last couple of years but that does not mean I am totally away from singles. I am practising singles whenever I can. When I get the opportunity to play Challengers I do play, so I am really excited to play against Pakistan," he said.

Ramkumar is one player in the current generation of Indian players who loves to serve and volley, and playing on grass is his strength too. His career-best result of making the ATP250 final in Newport also came on grass courts.

Ramkumar will open the tie for India with a clash against 43-year-old Aisam, who said he is "younger at heart."

"All of you are reminding me of my age but I am young at heart," he joked at the draw ceremony.

"Playing against India motivates me. I had a tough 2023, I had injuries and my ranking also dropped. I am inspired to play this tie."

"Hopefully, the change will begin with this tie, and hopefully, more Indian teams will come to Pakistan, and I am glad it is beginning with tennis," said the country's most accomplished tennis player.

India's non-playing captain Zeeshan Ali felt that it will be a close tie and refused to engage in discussion on why the Indian cricket team or other Indian athletes do not travel to Pakistan for competition.

"We are here to play tennis. Certain decisions are taken by the government and we have no role in that. We have come prepared, and we have a job to do," he said and also acknowledged the warm hospitality the host has offered to the Indian team.

Pakistan have nominated Barkatullah and Muzammil Murtaza to take on Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in the doubles.

Teams can change nominations on the morning of the match. If It's 1-1 on day one, Aisam and Aqeel may play the doubles as well, as they have done in the past.

Pakistan are playing in home conditions but not many home fans will be there to cheers them as ITF has allaowd only 500 guests and fans to watch the action unfold at Islamabad Sports Complex.

India Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali looks to spread friendship, tennis

India's Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali on Friday tackled several surprising volleys in a press meet – why other Indian teams, including cricket, do not visit Pakistan or rather the more amusing kind about their experience of shopping in the city.

In fact, the Indian Davis Cup outfit has not even stepped out of the team hotel, except for training at the Islamabad Sports Complex courtesy the tight layer of security.

But Zeeshan handled them tactfully – from expressing his hope for going out on a quick trip to the more well-judged answer about the larger purpose behind their visit.

“We have not been out anywhere. I am hoping a trip can be arranged," said Zeeshan, rather surprised to hear the question how it was going out for shopping.

But he was quick to touch the bigger frame around India crossing the border for the Davis Cup.

“In terms of sport, us coming here will be very good for tennis in the region. If more children pick up the sport, it will benefit tennis and that is our main intention.

If we can help in any way to spread friendship, and spread the sport of tennis, then we would have achieved our goal,” he said.

The non-playing India captain acknowledged the hospitality Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has offered to them so far, albeit in a limited way due to security concerns expressed by AITA.

India's number one singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan also expressed the same sentiment.

"I am sure we would have received warmth from people, but unfortunately, we can't go out. We are here to play tennis,” said Ramkumar who will take on Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi in the opening singles on Saturday.

Yuki Bhambri agreed with his colleague. “It has been great since day one. Everyone has been generous and helpful.”

Zeeshan said he won't be disappointed even if they can't go out, saying they are not here for sight-seeing but “to do a job.”

“From the time we have landed, Pakistan has been warm to us. The hospitality has been great. We are extremely happy and very comfortable in Pakistan.

Obviously, there were concerns (on India coming to Pakistan, that is for people (in the government) to decide whether we go or not. Our job is to play tennis. We got the clearance, so we are here.”

More surprise was in store for Zeeshan when he was asked if he felt security was an issue in Pakistan since the Indian cricket team has to come here for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He was also asked why the two nations do not have bilateral series in all sports as the local scribes were obviously excited to see an Indian team on their soil, as many of them could not cross over to India during the last year's ICC 50-over World Cup.

A PTF official had to intervene and ask the mediapersons to restrict their questions to the Davis Cup tie only. P