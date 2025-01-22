HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Can India grab gold at Badminton Asia Mixed Teams?

Can India grab gold at Badminton Asia Mixed Teams?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 18:46 IST

x

Sindhu, Lakshya to head India's campaign at Asian C'ships

PV Sindhu will lead the women's team at the Asia Badminton Mixed Team Championship

IMAGE: PV Sindhu will lead the women's team at the Asia Badminton Mixed Team Championship in China next month. Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships bronze winner Lakshya Sen will lead a 14-member Indian team for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship to be held in Qingdao, China from February 11-16.

India had clinched a bronze medal in the last edition of the competition in Dubai in 2023.

 

“The national selectors have given importance to the world rankings and current form of the players while selecting the squad that will have HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod as the second men's and women's singles players respectively,” the Badminton Association of India said in a release.

The Indian team will be stengthened by the presence of star doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The women's doubles pairing could be either Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly or Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

Tanisha will also pair up with Dhruv Kapila in mixed doubles while Sathish Kumar K and Adya Variyath will be the second combination.

BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said, “We did well by winning the bronze medal two years ago, but the target this year is to reach the finals, and then anything is possible, and we will go all out.”

Indian squad: 

Men's: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Sathish Kumar K.

Women's: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Adya Variyath.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ben Shelton blasts on-court interviewers at Aus Open
Ben Shelton blasts on-court interviewers at Aus Open
Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?
Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for CT promotions?
Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final!
Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final!
Captaincy debate: No bad blood between Surya, Hardik
Captaincy debate: No bad blood between Surya, Hardik
'I'm really excited to see him back'
'I'm really excited to see him back'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cut-Out Queens: Malaika, Kiara, Uorfi

webstory image 2

5 Winter Care Tips For Indoor Plants

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13: 13 Stunning Features You Must Know

VIDEOS

CM Yogi, his cabinet ministers take holy dip in Triveni Sangam4:10

CM Yogi, his cabinet ministers take holy dip in Triveni...

'We failed': Israeli Army chief quits over 'terrible' Oct 7 Hamas attack3:54

'We failed': Israeli Army chief quits over 'terrible' Oct...

Shefali Jariwala effortlessly rocks her airport look1:16

Shefali Jariwala effortlessly rocks her airport look

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD