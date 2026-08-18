Can India Defend Chess Olympiad Double, End Winner's Curse?

'Being the defending champions certainly gives us confidence, but every Olympiad is a new event and starts from scratch.'

IMAGE: India made history by winning gold in both the Open and the Women's sections at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Photograph: Kind courtesy International Chess Federation/X

Key Points Defending champions India enter the 2026 Chess Olympiad with exceptional squad depth and realistic hopes of retaining both team titles.

World champion D Gukesh will play on the fourth board, highlighting India's strength across all boards rather than selection concerns.

The Indian women's team is the top seed, with Koneru Humpy returning to lead a formidable line-up in Samarkand.

Both Indian teams are aiming to end the recent Olympiad 'winner's curse' by successfully defending their respective championships.

The 46th Chess Olympiad will feature a record 400 teams competing across the Open and Women's sections in Uzbekistan.

India's exceptional player depth, highlighted by reigning World Champion D Gukesh playing on the fourth board, has given the country's Open chess team confidence as it seeks to defend its Olympiad title and break what has been described as the 'winner's curse'.

The Indian women's team, too, enters the upcoming FIDE Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan as the top seed and defending champion, raising the possibility of India becoming the first country in recent times to successfully retain the titles in both the Open and Women's sections.

Perhaps for the first time in Olympiad history, a reigning world chess champion will play on the team's last, or fourth, board.

Gukesh, who played on the top board at the Budapest Olympiad in 2024, will now occupy the fourth board in Uzbekistan, as per a FIDE statement.

Gukesh's placement reflects the extraordinary depth available to the Indian team rather than a lack of options on the top boards.

Having Gukesh on the fourth board could improve India's chances of winning individual games, as his opponent would generally be much lower rated.

At the same time, it reduces the risk of losing on the top boards, given Gukesh's indifferent current form.

In a team event, team scores are more important than individual glory.

India Seeks to Break Winner's Curse

Members of the Indian teams are cautiously optimistic about their chances of retaining the titles and, in the process, breaking the winner's curse.

The International Chess Federation, or FIDE, said in a statement that during the last five editions of the Olympiad, no title winner in the Open section had successfully defended the title.

In the women's section, the jinx has continued since 2022, prompting FIDE to describe it as the "'winner's curse'.

If the two Indian teams -- Open and Women's -- successfully defend their titles, they will break the jinx for the first time in recent times.

India won gold medals in both the Open and Women's sections at the Budapest Olympiad in 2024.

Asked whether the Indian women's team could break the winner's curse, world number eight and seasoned Indian player Koneru Humpy told this correspondent: "Definitely. We have good chances as the top seed and the defending winners."

Continuing further, Humpy said that since this is a team event, the pressure of defending the title would be less compared to defending an individual tournament title.

Humpy said the most crucial aspect of the event would be the team's performance during the last four rounds, particularly against strong teams such as China, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

"Being the defending champions certainly gives us confidence, but every Olympiad is a new event and starts from scratch," remarked the women's team coach and non-playing captain Swayams Mishra.

"The players are professionals who understand that past results don't guarantee future success, so our focus will simply be on preparing well and performing to the best of our abilities," Mishra added.

Strong Indian Open Line-up

On the gold medal prospects of the Indian Open team, Coach and Non-Playing Captain Srinath Narayanan told this correspondent: "Defending an Olympiad title is always a tough challenge. But this Indian team has a lot going for it. There is continuity in the squad, the players are more experienced. India has brilliant depth across the boards."

"Having said that, every Olympiad is a fresh tournament and we will focus on one round at a time."

What he says is true about the team's depth, though India is seeded second after the United States.

With an average rating of 2,733 points, defending champion India is seeded second in the Open category after the United States, which has a team rating of 2,751 points.

FIDE said the US team is led by Fabiano Caruana (2,792) and followed by Wesley So (2,765), Hans Niemann (2,725) takes board three, ahead of Levon Aronian (2,721), with Awonder Liang (2,690) on board five.

Host Uzbekistan is seeded third with a rating of 2,720, followed by China with 2,706 points.

As in the past, the Indian team has been selected based on the players' global rating points, and the board order for the Olympiad also appears to be following the same pattern.

Arjun Erigaisi (2,759) heads the Indian line-up, with R Praggnanandhaa (2,750) on the second board. Nihal Sarin (2,718) is on the third board and reigning world champion Gukesh (2,703) on the fourth, with Vidit Gujrathi (2,697) as the fifth/reserve player.

The strength of the line-up is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that Gukesh, the reigning world champion, is not required to play on the top board.

Top-Seeded Indian Women Gear Up to Defend Title

In the women's section, defending champion India is the top seed with an average rating of 2,476 points, ahead of Georgia (2,449), China (2,432), Kazakhstan (2,421), the United States (2,413) and Ukraine (2,398).

After missing the Budapest Olympiad, Humpy (2,524) is back and will lead the Indian team on the top board, followed by Divya Deshmukh (2,490), R Vaishali (2,489), Vantika Agrawal (2,399) and young player Savitha Shri B (2,375).

Divya and Vantika both won individual gold medals in 2024, on boards three and four respectively.

Vaishali has since won the Women's Candidates Tournament and will challenge Ju Wenjun for the Women's World Championship.

Interestingly, Ju is not part of China's Olympiad team.

Though 13-year-old upcoming player Aamuktha Guntaka is one rating point higher than Savitha Shri, the former appears not to have fulfilled the qualifying criteria listed by the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

'The 46th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15-27, 2026. As per the selection regulations of AICF, the final team will be selected on the basis of 3 months average rating of 1st May, 1st June and 1st July 2026,' the AICF had said.

'The players need to play at least 9 games in the last six months (February, March, April, May, June and July 2026 FRLs -- FIDE Rating Lists) prior to selection date to consider for selection,' added AICF.

IMAGE: D Gukesh, the youngest World Chess Champion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chin An/FIDE

No Foreign Coach

It is learnt that the AICF will soon announce the Olympiad training camp and coach details. The Indian federation may not go in for a foreign coach, it is learnt.

For the 2024 Olympiad, which India won in both sections, there was no foreign coach.

Be that as it may, a record number of 400 teams have confirmed participation -- 208 in the Open and 192 in the women's sections. In the previous edition of the Chess Olympiad at Budapest, Hungary, 380 teams participated, FIDE said.

The Olympiad opening ceremony will take place in Samarkand on September 15, followed by 11 classical rounds of competition from September 16 to 27.

Venkatachari Jagannathan is an independent journalist based in Chennai. He can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff