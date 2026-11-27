The fourth game, with Gukesh playing white, could be important in determining the direction of the championship.

IMAGE: World Chess Champion D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov face off during Game 3 in the Salesforce FIDE World Championship in Geneva, November 26, 2026. Photographs: Kind courtesy worldchampionship.fide.com

World Chess Champion D Gukesh is expected to perform a superstar Rajinikanth act -- pulling off a stupendous performance on the chessboard in the ongoing World Championship.

Gukesh is crossing swords with challenger Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov.

With the first three rounds ending in well-played draws, chess grandmasters are of the view that the match is evenly poised, contrary to earlier expectations that Sindarov would best Gukesh.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Gukesh pulls off a real Rajini-style blockbuster act," Grandmaster Shyam Sundar told this correspondent.

As a 16-year-old boy, Gukesh had performed the `Rajini act' at the 2022 Chennai Chess Olympiad, winning seven games out of seven.

And, of course, there is Rajinikanth's blood in Gukesh! His father is D Rajinikanth, an ear, nose and throat surgeon.

Key Points The first three games of the World Championship match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov ended in draws.

Gukesh has impressed with his opening preparation, particularly his Berlin Defence sideline in the third game.

Former World Women's Champion Susan Polgar gives Gukesh a slight edge, estimating his chances of retaining the title at 50.5 per cent.

Gukesh's time management and tendency to seek wins at all costs could prove crucial in the match.

GM Anish Giri believes Sindarov looks more energetic, but warns that his impulsiveness could prove costly.

IMAGE: An official arranges the chess pieces as Gukesh and Sindarov prepare for their World Championship match.

Three Drawn Games, but an Evenly Poised Match

Looking back at the three drawn games, Susan Polgar, the former World Women's Champion, told this correspondent: "Both players are expected to be patient and avoid taking unnecessary risks early in the match, as a loss can be devastating psychologically. The players are evenly matched so far."

On his part, Sundar says: "The three games have been quite interesting, particularly from the opening point of view. We have seen the London System and the Berlin Defence, both of which are interesting choices.

"Although the Berlin is a top-class and well-established opening, the sideline that Gukesh and his team prepared was simply amazing. It shows the amount of preparation that has gone into the match."

Sundar said the other positive aspect was that both players were fighting hard.

"Even in the third game, despite reaching an opposite-coloured bishop endgame, both players continued to fight and explore their chances rather than settling for an early draw.

"Game two was comparatively a quick draw, but that's perfectly understandable.

"Players sometimes need a little time to settle into the rhythm of a match.

"Overall, we have seen good opening ideas and fighting chess.

"The games have been interesting, and the intensity of the match is gradually increasing," Sundar said.

IMAGE: Gukesh and Sindarov in deep concentration during their World Championship encounter.

Opening Surprises and Gukesh's Preparation

On the opening systems and tactics employed by the two players, Sundar said there was an element of surprise.

But when an opening like the London System is played in a World Championship match, it reinforces the fact that it is playable even at the highest level.

"That's how modern chess is evolving. A lot of it is about opening surprises and trying to obtain a small but playable position.

"Both players are clearly looking for these little opportunities," Sundar said.

He said that in the first game, the surprise was Sindarov's decision to enter that endgame.

"I thought he might opt for a different setup against the Berlin.

"Nevertheless, it is good to see players willing to enter endgames and fight those positions as well.

"The third game was particularly surprising, especially the line Gukesh chose and the depth of his preparation.

"It was simply superb. It showed the quality of preparation that goes into a World Championship match," Sundar remarked.

He also sees a difference in their style of play here compared with their performances in tournaments.

"The playing style in a World Championship match is generally quite different because it is a one-on-one contest against a specific opponent.

"There is a lot more scope for tailoring your preparation and making strategic choices based on the opponent's strengths and weaknesses," Sundar said.

"For example, Gukesh has been exploring sidelines and showing a willingness to enter different types of positions, including the Berlin structures.

"That is a slight departure from what we might normally associate with his tournament play.

"However, his calculation ability has always been one of his biggest strengths, and that continues regardless of the type of position he faces," Sundar said.

As regards Sindarov, he too has been playing quite well and has shown that he is comfortable fighting in different types of positions, including endgames, Sundar said.

According to Susan Polgar, it has been a pleasant surprise to see Gukesh playing more positionally and showing that he can mix things up and adapt his approach.

He has been more patient and has demonstrated better time management, especially in the third game.

"Ultimately, the mindset required for a World Championship match is to be universal.

"You may have your preferred types of positions, but at this level, you cannot restrict yourself to a particular style.

"You have to be ready to play whatever the position demands. That versatility is essential to becoming a World Champion," Sundar added.

Gukesh Has a Slight Edge, Says Susan

Susan gives Gukesh a slight edge in retaining the title, given his past experience of winning it. However, she adds a rider.

"He has been here before and knows what it takes to win.

"That said, over the past year or so, Gukesh's biggest weakness has been his desire to win at all costs.

"That is a champion's mentality, but unfortunately, it has also led him to spend too much time on the clock, resulting in unforced errors under time pressure.

"If he can manage his time more effectively, he will be fine."

Nevertheless, Susan gives Gukesh a 50.5 per cent to 49.5 per cent chance of retaining the title, citing his experience.

The Psychological Battle

With three drawn games, Sundar, now a chess trainer working with players across different levels, including GMs and Super GMs above 2,700 rating points, is particularly interested in the psychological aspect of the match.

And he is eagerly waiting for the moment when the first decisive result comes.

"These days, at the highest level, chess is not just about preparation and calculation; it is also very much about the psychological and emotional battle between the players," Sundar said.

"I am curious to see how the match progresses and, more importantly, how both players adapt their strategies as the situation changes.

"For instance, if one player takes a 1-0 lead, it will be interesting to see how the player in the lead approaches the subsequent games and how the player who is trailing responds.

"Those psychological adjustments and changes in approach are what make a World Championship match particularly fascinating," Sundar remarked.

GM Anish Giri on X said: 'Sindarov looks overall clearly more energetic than Gukesh, but his impulsiveness is his biggest weakness and can be costly too. A tense match to come.'

The fourth game will be crucial for Gukesh as he will be playing with the white pieces.

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to put pressure on Sindarov with the confidence gained from the three games, particularly the third game.

Gukesh has shown in the third game that he is capable of surprising Sindarov with his preparation.

Whether he can now turn that confidence into a decisive result remains to be seen.

The Rajini-style blockbuster act may still be waiting for its moment.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com