Can Brazil finally crack Norway? Haaland stands between Selecao and history

Brazil take on bogey team Norway in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, aiming for their first-ever victory over the Scandinavians as Erling Haaland leads Norway's bid for another historic upset.

IMAGE: Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes and teammates during training at Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, US on Saturday. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/Reuters

Brazil have spent decades collecting World Cup wins like precious stones but on Sunday in New Jersey they run into opponents who stubbornly refuse to join the pile - Norway.

The record five-times champions, chasing a sixth title, face Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and a Norwegian side who are the only team Brazil have played and never beaten.

Since their first meeting in 1988, they have met four times. Brazil have drawn twice and lost twice, including a 2-1 defeat at the 1998 World Cup when Bebeto scored for the South Americans before Tore Andre Flo and Kjetil Rekdal replied for Norway.

Brazil still topped that group, but the historical hurt remains. Norway, Hungary and Portugal are the only nations Brazil have faced at a World Cup without registering at least one victory.

Now Norway arrive brimming with hope and a talismanic centre forward in Haaland who is one of the best in the world.

Stale Solbakken's side finished runners-up in Group I after rotating almost their entire starting XI against France on matchday three, having already secured a top-two place with back-to-back wins.

The gamble seemed to have worked, with Norway beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 to claim the Scandinavian nation's first World Cup knockout victory, after previous exits to Italy in 1938 and 1998.

Solbakken was a player in that squad 28 years ago and now has the chance to guide Norway to their first World Cup quarter-final as a coach. With 17 wins and only three losses in the last two years, his team have enough good form behind them to make Brazil wary even before Haaland starts prowling.

"Haaland is a great player and he has already shown that on several occasions, both when he was in Germany and now in England; we have a healthy relationship,” Brazil striker Matheus Cunha told a press conference on Thursday.

The pair have faced each other in the Premier League where Haaland plays for Manchester City and Cunha is at rivals United.

"But we have to focus on the whole team, as they have other dangerous players – many of whom also play in England – making Norway one of the toughest opponents we could face at this stage," Cunha added.

Brazil have also been gathering momentum since a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opening match.

Vinicius Jr, Cunha and Bruno Guimaraes have been in fine form, while coach Carlo Ancelotti must now solve a midfield puzzle after Lucas Paqueta sustained a hamstring injury in Brazil's 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, is the favourite to start on the left side of Ancelotti's diamond formation.

There was also some good news for Brazil on Friday when Raphinha returned to training after two weeks out with the hamstring injury he suffered in the first half of the group-stage win over Haiti and he is likely to be available.

As well as Neymar, who is also fit again, Raphinha's recovery gives Brazil a more experienced attacking option for the knockout stage, with Ancelotti facing a genuine selection dilemma before Brazil try to extend their World Cup run.