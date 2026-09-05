Brazilian Legend Cafu Calls On India To Embrace Football Potential

Legendary Brazilian captain Cafu inspires India to shed its "tiny status" in football, advocating for belief in its growth potential and offering Brazil's cooperation for grassroots development, echoing the success stories of Japan and China.

Key Points Cafu encourages India to overcome its perception of being a "tiny" football nation and believe in its substantial growth potential.

Brazil is open to cooperating with India on football development, drawing parallels with successful collaborations with Japan and China.

Bhaichung Bhutia expressed reservations about an India-Brazil friendly, advocating for investment in coaches and grassroots development first.

Cafu stressed the importance of providing opportunities for children and investing in sport and education to foster future champions.

Cafu shared his personal story of resilience, highlighting that belief in oneself is crucial despite external doubts.

Legendary Brazilian captain Cafu on Saturday said India must not think about its tiny status on the football map and rather believe it has the power to grow, adding that Brazil is open to develop cooperation in this field.

Cafu said Brazil and India can make it happen by connection between the two countries, citing how Japan and China have taken the help of the five-time World Cup winners in the past. India and Brazil are set to play their first-ever friendly match in Kolkata on October 3, and Cafu said there may be a gap between the two national football teams, but there are positives to look forward to.

"India really needs someone with that reasoning," Cafu said while responding to Bhaichung Bhutia's remarks on the India-Brazil friendly, during a discussion at the Global Impact Forum here on Saturday.

Bhutia's Concerns On India-Brazil Friendly

Expressing his reservations towards the friendly fixture at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, Bhutia said India should first bring in investment in form of coaches, and play against the top football countries when they reach that standard.

"I feel those kind of matches should be on merit basis. What is going to happen in that match is Brazil is going to dominate obviously, because they are the top world class football team. The Indian team is just going to play defence, defence, you're just going to park the bus and want to play one match," Bhutia said.

"India should also try and bring in a lot of great coaches, especially at the grassroots level, where the Japanese football has taken similar shape with Brazilian football. I think that is the right way of model to go into it," he added.

Cafu's Vision For Indian Football Growth

Cafu replied, "â¦ that was exactly the discussion we were having yesterday, about what India can do to enhance its football performance."

"â¦ and in which ways they can bring up these children to become great champions. To make India to be competitive in football. Yeah, maybe you could not compare with the Brazilian team because we already have five titles, but I say never, we should never say no."

"When we talk about this tool that we are using to include children in society, we are bringing it as a world perspective. By means of the connection between Brazil and India, we can make this coming through," Cafu said.

Cafu said India should not be thinking itself as "too small in football" and needs to believe it has the power to grow substantially.

"Why do you think yourselves as too small in football? This is wrong. You are a giant. You need to believe you have the power," Cafu said.

Investing In Grassroots Football Development

"But then you need to give the child an opportunity. Just like China did it, Japan did it, it is possible, just like you said, by bringing coaches, exchanging information between countries and bringing them to the Indian children, it is possible," Cafu said, referring to the points made by Bhutia during the panel discussion.

The two-time World Cup winner Cafu added, "Let us call this like having an opportunity. You give an opportunity to a child and the child will become a citizen and an athlete, and Brazil is open to develop the cooperation in this field so that India can become even greater than you already are. Let's invest in sport and in education."

Cafu's Personal Journey And Inspiration

Cafu, meanwhile, said a lot of people said he could not become a football player but he was proud to have done what he wanted to do.

"The challenges are constant in the life of a professional footballer and there is no conquest and no title without sacrifice. We came from simple families, from humble neighbourhoods with huge dreams that came true," he said.

"Most important is what you want to be. That is the difference between that is makes a distance between me and my colleagues, people who lived in Jardim Irene, grew up and in other places."

"What makes a difference is what I wanted to be. And I wanted to be a football player. And much before I became captain of the Brazilian team I was turned down. People told me that I would never be a football player. But I could not let other people decide what I could be and what I could become. And then I became the captain of the Brazilian team," he added.