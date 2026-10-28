India To Boost Sports Goods Manufacturing With New Khelo India Scheme

The Union Cabinet has approved the ambitious Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, allocating Rs 1,856.67 crore to establish dedicated manufacturing zones, boost domestic production, foster innovation, and create employment, significantly strengthening India's global presence in the sports goods sector.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,856.67 crore for the period 2026 to 2033-34.

The scheme aims to strengthen India's sports goods manufacturing base through dedicated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones, research, skill development, quality certification, and market development.

It seeks to attract new investments, reduce import dependence, enhance domestic value addition, and generate employment opportunities across the value chain.

Support will be provided to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for upgrading manufacturing clusters and for manufacturers to obtain international certifications.

The scheme also focuses on strengthening research, design, and innovation by establishing Centres of Excellence in premier educational and research institutions.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme that aims to strengthen the country's position in the global sports goods sector with initiatives like the development of dedicated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones.

The scheme has been approved with a total outlay of Rs 1,856.67 crore for the period 2026 to 2033-34.

Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the scheme seeks to strengthen India's sports goods manufacturing base through research and innovation, skill development, quality certification and market development.

"The scheme will support the development of a globally competitive sports goods industry and strengthen India's position in global supply chains," stated a PIB release.

Ministerial Vision For Sports Goods

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the scheme will empower the youth of the country through new employment opportunities and drive investments.

"India Plays, India Manufactures! Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Union Cabinet today approved the 'Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme' with an outlay of ₹1,856.67 crore. The resolution of Budget 2026-27 is now becoming a reality on the ground," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

"Now, not only Indian athletes, but sports equipment made in India will also elevate the pride of the tricolour across the world. This historic step will empower our Yuva Shakti through new employment opportunities, drive massive investments, and realize the ultimate vision of an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."

Dedicated Manufacturing Zones

The Scheme envisages the development of dedicated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones (SGMZs) to promote cluster-based manufacturing and create integrated industrial ecosystems through the co-location of manufacturers, suppliers, testing facilities, design and prototyping centres, and ancillary enterprises.

"These Zones will be developed through convergence with existing industrial infrastructure under the BHAVYA Scheme and NICDC Industrial Parks, enabling efficient manufacturing, stronger industry linkages and enhanced competitiveness across the sports goods value chain," the PIB release stated.

Boosting Domestic Production And Employment

A key focus of the scheme is to attract new investments and strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity in the sports goods sector.

Complementing this, the Turnover Linked Support component will incentivise higher production, capacity expansion and sustained manufacturing growth.

These interventions, backed by a combined outlay of Rs 1,130 crore, are expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, enhance domestic value addition, catalyse significant private investment, generate employment opportunities across the value chain, and improve India's competitiveness in global markets.

Support For MSMEs And Quality Certification

Recognising the role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the sports goods sector, the scheme envisages assistance for upgrading existing sports goods manufacturing clusters, including the development of common facilities and shared infrastructure.

"Support will be provided to manufacturers for obtaining and renewing certifications from International Sports Federations, with an outlay of Rs 105 crore."

Investing in Research and Innovation

To strengthen research, design and innovation in the sports goods sectors, support will be provided for the establishment of Centres of Excellence in premier educational and research institutions to promote research in sports equipment, material sciences, protective gear and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Research and development activities will also be encouraged through convergence with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.