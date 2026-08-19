BWF Worlds: Lakshya Sen Suffers Shock Exit

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen in action. Photograph: ANI Photo/Neeraj

Lakshya Sen's BWF World Championships campaign came to an end in heartbreaking fashion as Garrett Tan pulled off a stunning upset in their men's singles Round of 32 clash in New Delhi.

After splitting the first two games, Lakshya found himself in serious trouble in the decider when Tan surged to a 11-4 lead. The Indian refused to give up, however, producing a sensational six-point run to turn the match around and move within one point at 17-16.

But Tan held his nerve when it mattered most. The American regained the lead at 18-16 before earning match point at 20-16. Lakshya saved one, but Tan closed out the game 21-17 to seal a shock victory.

Lakshya had looked in control after edging the opening game 21-19, but Tan hit back by taking the second game by the same score. The defeat brings an end to Lakshya's campaign, while Tan advances to the Round of 16.