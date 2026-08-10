BWF Worlds: Ayush Shetty reveals his plan to take on Shi Yuqi

Indian badminton sensation Ayush Shetty is strategically transforming his game, adopting a more aggressive style as he prepares for a challenging World Championship debut against world No. 1 Shi Yuqi, aiming to leverage past lessons and intensive training.

IMAGE: Ayush Shetty. Photograph: Ayush Shetty/Instagram

Key Points Ayush Shetty is consciously developing a more aggressive playing style to overcome his natural laid-back approach.

He is mentally prepared to face world No. 1 Shi Yuqi in his World Championship debut, having learned from three previous defeats against the Chinese player.

Shetty's training with Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama focuses on speed, agility, and aggression, including sparring with PV Sindhu.

The 21-year-old aims to set his own benchmarks in the sport, focusing on personal improvement rather than comparing himself to legends.

Shetty is excited to compete at the World Championships in the Indira Gandhi Stadium, viewing it as a significant challenge despite past venue issues.

Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty on Monday said he has been working to shed his "natural laid-back approach" to become a more aggressive player as he gears up for a tough World Championship debut in which his opening match is against current No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China.

Unseeded Shetty said he was mentally prepared for such a possibility and feels better prepared to face the Chinese when the event gets underway here from August 17.

"I was watching the draw live. As soon as I got it with Shi, I was ready. As I was unseeded, I was prepared to play world No. 1. I didn't have much of a reaction, it is just another match, really tough battle," Shetty said during a virtual interaction.

Learning from Past Encounters

The world number 23 Indian has lost to Shi three times, including in the final of the Asian Badminton Championships, but feels those defeats have provided him valuable lessons ahead of their next meeting.

"I think definitely I have lost three times. I had some good learning, also ABC final. The tactical aspect of the game, he was much better, but we have been working hard. I feel stronger," he said.

"I think he is a really tough opponent. I remember ABC final, he was really prepared. I have gotten better, I have been analysing the match, and also the mental aspect. You have to really work hard against him."

The 21-year-old, a bronze-medallist at the 2023 World Junior Championships, won his maiden BWF World Tour event at the US Open Super 300 last year and then became the first Indian men's singles player in 61 years to win a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships this year.

"When I entered the senior circuits, playing against top 20 players was a great challenge. Matching their pace was tough but now I have adapted to it. Now I can push them, I am more confident," Shetty said.

"Also, playing against Shi, I will be more prepared because he outplayed me."

Intensive Training and Mentorship

Shetty has been working with Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, who also trains two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

"...the training has been tougher. We have been training long, he has been focusing on speed. I have been trying to be agile, faster and aggressive," he said.

"These are what he was focusing upon. Outside the court also he is a really good guy, I can share anything and he will guide me in the right direction."

The youngster has also been sparring with Sindhu, which he feels has helped him develop his own aggressive game.

"We have been training together. She is also tall and attacking player, there is a lot to learn. We have been playing, similar type of game, we have been trying to play more aggressive," he said.

"I have been trying to be more aggressive. It gives me more energy, consciously I have been focusing. My natural style will be more laid-back, not express much, but I have been trying to be aggressive."

Setting Personal Benchmarks

The Mangalore shuttler also wants to measure his progress against his own standards rather than comparing himself to the legends of the sport.

"I would want to set my own benchmark. I am not following others, legends of the game. I have been focusing on myself, to get better," he said.

"I wouldn't want to think about setting a benchmark for the next generation. I just want to focus on the game..."

Shetty said his performances at the Asian Badminton Championships and Thomas Cup have given him confidence, but he considers the World Championships an even bigger challenge.

"It gives great confidence that I have done well at ABC and Thomas and Uber Cup, but World Championships I will rate bigger than that. It is a great challenge," he said.

"There is pressure but it is more of excitement. Playing at home is a special feeling. We have been targeting this tournament, focus has been to peak, preparation has been going well. I will be at my best at World Championships," he said.

Shetty also believes the increasing emphasis on recovery is a positive development for the younger generation.

"Right now, people have realised how important the recovery is. Back in the days it was all about working hard, now importance is also on recovery. A lot of young players focusing on recovery."

Shetty said he was excited to play again at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, the venue which drew flak from foreign players for a wide range of issues including pigeon poop on the courts, monkeys in the stands and general lack of upkeep.

"The World Championship is a much bigger event. It will be much better, I think there were some issues (during India Open) but now it will be a better venue and I am really excited to play there again.

"It will be much better tournament," he said.