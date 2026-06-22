How To Get Tickets For The BWF World Championships In New Delhi

Badminton fans can now secure their spots for the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, with tickets on sale for the prestigious tournament featuring top Indian and international stars.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Key Points BWF World Championships return to India after 17 years, hosted in New Delhi from August 17-23.

Tickets are available via BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 5,500, including early bird offers.

Indian badminton stars like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will compete, alongside top international players.

The event will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, offering 6,000 seats for fans.

Tickets priced between Rs 499 and Rs 5,500 will be available for fans across 6,000 seats when the BWF World Championships returns to India after 17 years here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for the prestigious event, with ticket sales opening on Monday.

Tickets price start at Rs 499 under an Early Bird offer, with six seating categories available in total. Fans can also avail a 15 per cent discount across the remaining five categories for a limited period, while premium seating has been priced at Rs 5,500 for a complete matchday experience. Ticket sales will be rolled out in phases, beginning with the opening four days of competition, with category pricing remaining unchanged through to the finals.

Experience World-Class Badminton Action

"Our ambition is not just to host a world-class tournament, but to deliver a fan experience that matches the occasion, accessible, seamless and worthy of an event of this stature," BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said in a release. "We're delighted to partner with BookMyShow to bring that vision to life and connect more fans with the sport's biggest stage."

India's top stars, including Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are expected to lead the home challenge at the World Championships. The tournament will also feature some of the biggest names in world badminton, including Korea's An Se-young, Chinese contenders Shi Yu Qi and Li Shi Feng, and Indonesian doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. Traditional Southeast Asian powerhouses Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are also expected to field strong contingents. India last hosted the BWF World Championships in Hyderabad in 2009.