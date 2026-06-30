India Open Super 750 Dates Shift In New BWF Calendar

The Badminton World Federation has unveiled its comprehensive 2027-2028 World Tour Calendar, featuring significant changes for the India Open Super 750 and introducing a new 3x15 scoring system.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The BWF has unveiled a 35-tournament global circuit for its 2027 and 2028 World Tour Calendar.

The India Open Super 750 will be held in February 2027 and January 2028, addressing previous criticisms regarding playing conditions.

The Syed Modi India International has been downgraded to a Super 100 event and is scheduled for July-August in Lucknow.

A new 3x15 scoring system will be implemented across all tournaments from January 4, 2027, as part of BWF's modernisation strategy.

The LA28 Olympic Games qualifying window is set to run from May 3, 2027, to April 30, 2028.

The India Open Super 750 will be held in February next year and at the end of January in 2028, according to the World Tour Calendar for the next two years announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday. The 2026 edition of the country's flagship event was held from January 13 to 18 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. It will now be staged from February 2 to 7 in 2027, and from January 25 to 30 in 2028 in the national capital.

The 2026 edition had faced widespread criticism from elite international players over hazardous air quality, freezing indoor court temperatures, and concerns related to venue hygiene.

India Open Super 750 Schedule Changes

The Syed Modi India International, which has been downgraded to a Super 100 event, will be held in Lucknow from July 27 to August 1 in 2027 and from July 25 to 30 in 2028.

The BWF confirmed a 35-tournament global circuit for 2027 and 2028, ranging from Super 1000 to Super 100 levels, along with the season-ending World Tour Finals.

BWF Global Circuit Expansion And Format

The calendar will run year-round from January to December. At the top tier, the circuit will feature five Super 1000 tournaments across Asia and Europe, each staged over 11 days across two weekends.

The format will include a 48-player singles draw featuring a group stage followed by knockout rounds, along with a 32-pair doubles knockout draw. All 1,095 matches from the Super 1000 tournaments will be broadcast globally.

Player Welfare And New Scoring System

"Our players are at the heart of everything we do. As global ambassadors and icons of our sport, they deserve an environment that allows them to perform at their best, recover properly, and connect meaningfully with fans around the world," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a release. "The enhancements introduced in this calendar, including extended competition windows, are a deliberate step to improve playing conditions for our top athletes. They enable more balanced scheduling and greater recovery time between matches, supporting players in their pursuit of excellence and helping them sustain longer, more successful careers. At the same time, we now have a high-quality, globally balanced circuit of unprecedented scale -- more televised matches into more markets -- creating greater opportunities for players and accelerating badminton's global reach and impact."

All tournaments in the 2027-2028 calendar will be played under the new 3x15 scoring system, effective from January 4, 2027 as part of BWF's long-term strategy to modernise competition formats and enhance the presentation of the sport worldwide.

Olympic Qualification And Future Confirmations

The LA28 Olympic Games qualifying window runs from May 3, 2027 to April 30, 2028.

The dates and host cities for the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2027, BWF World Championships 2027, and BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028 will be confirmed separately.