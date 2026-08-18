Badminton World Championships: Lakshya Sen survives scare in opening round

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen overcame early jitters to prevail over Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026 while doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand shocked 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen beat Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in his first round match at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026. Photograph: BAI

Key Points Lakshya Sen overcame a first-game loss to defeat Collins Valentine Filimon in his opening match.

Sen will next play the US' Garret Tan, who defeated Switzerland's Tobias Kuenzi.

The unseeded Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee in straight games.

India's Lakshya Sen recovered from a slow start to beat Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in his first round match at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sen registered a hard-fought 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 victory in a 45-minute match to advance to the second round.

Sen's Superb Comeback

In the next round, Sen will play Garret Tan of the US, after he registered an easy 21-4, 21-15 victory against Tobas Kuenzi of Switzerland in the opening round.

Sen struggled at the start as Filimon won six straight points to take a decisive 17-12 lead before he closed out the first game 21-16.

In the second game, both shuttlers were locked at 7-7 before the Indian pulled up his socks to take a 11-8 lead with his attacking game.

He then used his experience and reeled off 10 straight points, giving no room to his opponent, who seemed to have lost the steam.

There was no stopping Sen from there on as he kept up his aggressive game, forcing numerous unforced errors from Filimon to take the upper hand in the match at 15-1 and then seal the contest with consummate ease.

Jolly-Gopichand Stun 16th Seeds

IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action. Photograph: BAI

Earlier, the unseeded Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee of the United States in straight games. Treesa and Gayatri took just 38 minutes to beat their fancied opponents 21-15, 21-12 and progress to the next round.

Rising Indian women's singles shuttler Unnati Hooda progressed to the second round with a hard-fought 22-20, 21-16 win over Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in a 40 minute contest.

IMAGE: Unnati Hooda had it easy against Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar. Photograph: BAI

Mixed Doubles Disappointment

India witnessed a disastrous outing in the mixed doubles event with the pairs of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, and Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh crashing out in the opening round.

While the Kapoor-Gadde duo fought hard before losing 22-20 19-21 17-21 against Canada's Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai and Crystal Lai, Surya and Pramuthesh too fought hard before bowing down 21-16, 29-30, 22-24 against Turkey's Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas.