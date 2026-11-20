Former Clean Sports India convener BVP Rao has formally requested the International Olympic Committee to appoint an observer for the ongoing Indian Olympic Association elections, citing alleged government interference and pressure on candidates.

Key Points Former Clean Sports India convener BVP Rao has written to IOC president Kirsty Coventry, alleging government interference in the ongoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election process.

Rao alleged that several candidates withdrew their nominations for the Athletes Commission and Sportsmen of Outstanding Merit (SOM) category following pressure from senior Sports Ministry officials, leading to unanimous elections.

He has requested the IOC to send an observer to ensure free and fair elections for the Indian Olympic Association.

Rao cautioned against 'appointed politics' and emphasised the need for competitive elections to groom future leaders in sports administration.

He noted that the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, is finally being implemented after more than a decade of deliberations.

Former Clean Sports India convener BVP Rao has written to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry, alleging interference by the Indian government in the ongoing Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election process and seeking the appointment of an IOC observer to ensure free and fair polls.

Allegations of Undue Influence in IOA Polls

In a letter dated November 18, Rao alleged that several candidates withdrew their nominations for the Athletes Commission and the Sportsmen of Outstanding Merit (SOM) category following pressure from senior Sports Ministry officials, resulting in unanimous elections.

Rao claimed that he had received information from several former sportspersons who withdrew from the contest due to the alleged pressure.

"In light of these circumstances, I request that you send an IOC Observer to ensure free and fair elections for the Indian Olympic Association which are underway," Rao wrote.

Call for IOC Oversight and Fair Elections

While welcoming the entry of former athletes into sports administration, Rao cautioned against what he described as "appointed politics" and said the election process should encourage competition.

"In the world's largest democracy, India, aspiring sportspersons should be groomed as future leaders by encouraging contestation in an atmosphere of free and fair elections," he wrote.

He further alleged that a precedent was being set whereby only sportspersons considered to be in the government's "good books" were getting elected unopposed after other candidates withdrew their nominations.

Rao, a former equestrian, said he had studied Olympism at the International Olympic Academy and led the Clean Sports India movement as its national convener from 2010. He also said the organisation had kept the IOC informed about its activities.

Rao, who was part of the drafting committee for the sports governance legislation, said he was happy that the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, was finally being implemented after more than a decade of deliberations.