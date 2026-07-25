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Karthik Budigina misses podium in Commonwealth Games para swimming

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 25, 2026 00:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para swimmer Karthik Budigina achieved a commendable fourth-place finish in the men's 100m Freestyle S13 final at the Commonwealth Games.

Karthik Budigina

IMAGE: Karthik Budigina finished fourth place with a time of 57.57 seconds in the men's 100m Freestyle S13 category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. Photograph: SAI Media/X 

Key Points

  • Karthik Budigina secured fourth place in the men's 100m Freestyle S13 final at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Budigina's final time was 57.57 seconds, just shy of a bronze medal.
  • Imam Ali, another Indian participant, finished seventh in the same para swimming event.
  • The S13 classification is specifically for athletes with visual impairments.
  • Srihari Nataraj also advanced to the men's 50m backstroke semifinals, clocking 25.52 seconds.

India narrowly missed out on a medal in para swimming as Karthik Budigina finished fourth in the men's 100m Freestyle S13 final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

Budigina settled for the fourth place with a time of 57.57 seconds. Imam Ali, the other Indian participant in the event, ended in seventh place, clocking 1:03.73 in the medal event.

Commonwealth Games Para Swimming Results

South African Nathan Hendricks claimed the gold medal in 54.54s, while Scotland's Stephen Clegg bagged silver with 55.16s and England's Matthew Redfern secured bronze in 56.86s.

The S13 classification is for athletes with visual impairments.

Earlier in the day, Budigina and Imam Ali made the finals of the 100m freestyle S13 event after all the eight swimmers who competed in the heats got through.

While Budigina was third in the heats with a timing of 57.10sec, Ali was bottom of the heap with 1:05.32sec.

Budigina originally started his sports journey in rowing before transitioning to para-swimming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj had earlier qualified for the men's 50m backstroke semifinals, finishing joint 14th in heats.

Nataraj, a two-time Olympian who holds multiple national records, clocked 25.52 seconds alongside Bermuda's Jack Harvey, just about making the semifinal start list, which comprises the top 16 from heats.

The Indian was fifth in his eight-man heat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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