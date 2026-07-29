Commonwealth Games: Indian Para Swimmers Miss Podium In 50m Freestyle

Indian para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina and Ali Imam showcased their talent in the men's 50m freestyle S13 final at the Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth and eighth respectively, highlighting the competitive nature of para-sports.

Key Points Indian para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina and Ali Imam competed in the men's 50m freestyle S13 final.

Budigina secured sixth place with a time of 25.68 seconds in the medal race.

Ali Imam finished eighth, clocking 28.28 seconds, matching his qualifying position.

Scotland's Stephen Clegg won the gold medal, with South Africa and Canada taking silver and bronze.

The S13 classification is specifically for visually impaired para-swimmers.

Indian para swimmers Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina and Ali Imam missed out on a podium finish in the men's 50m freestyle S13 final at the Commonwealth Games, ending the race in sixth and eighth positions respectively.

Commonwealth Games Para Swimming Final

Budigina, who had qualified for the final in sixth place, clocked 25.68 seconds to finish at the same position in the medal race.

Ali Imam also matched his qualifying position, ending eighth with a timing of 28.28 seconds.

Local favourite Stephen Clegg of Scotland claimed the gold medal with a winning time of 24.73 seconds, while South Africa's Nathan Hendricks took silver (24.84).

Canada's Nicolas Guy Turbide completed the podium with a bronze medal (24.96). S13 classification is a para-swimming sport class for athletes with visual impairments.