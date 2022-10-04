News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Budding wrestler dies of heart attack hours after bout

Budding wrestler dies of heart attack hours after bout

Source: PTI
October 04, 2022 19:02 IST
Wrestling

IMAGE: A wrestler rubs his hands with mud (Image for representation purpose only) .Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Hours after defeating his opponent in a bout, a 22-year-old wrestler died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city, his coach said on Tuesday.

The deceased wrestler, identified as Maruti Surwase, had been undergoing training at the Rashtrakul Kusti Sankul academy in the western Maharashtra city for the last few months.

He hailed from Pandharpur in Solapur district.

"A wrestling competition was organised in Kagal tehsil in the Kolhapur district ahead of Dussehra on Monday. Surwase won the bout in one of the categories and returned to the academy with other wrestlers in the evening," said Ram Sarang, who runs the academy.

In the night, he complained of chest pain.

"A fellow wrestler took Surwase to a medical shop on a bike to bring medicine. But Surwase, who was riding pillion, collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead," said Sarang.
He said the heart attack caused Surwase's death as per the postmortem report. 

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

