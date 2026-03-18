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Home  » Sports » Indian Wushu Athlete Durgeshwar Singh Wins Silver in Greece

Indian Wushu Athlete Durgeshwar Singh Wins Silver in Greece

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 18, 2026 12:41 IST

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Indian athlete Durgeshwar Singh demonstrated exceptional skill at the Acropolis International Wushu Championship, securing a silver medal and bringing pride to India in the world of martial arts.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Team India/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Team India/X

Key Points

  • Durgeshwar Singh of India won a silver medal at the 6th Acropolis International Wushu Championship in Athens, Greece.
  • Singh competed in the 90 kg category, showcasing his wushu skills against international athletes.
  • The Acropolis International Wushu Championship featured over 1,100 athletes from 19 countries.
  • Durgeshwar Singh is a constable in the Border Security Force (BSF).

India's Durgeshwar Singh clinched the silver medal at the 6th Acropolis International Wushu Championship held in Athens, Greece.

Singh, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, displayed remarkable skill and determination against international competitors in the 90 kg category.

 

Over 1,100 athletes representing 19 countries participated in the event held from March 13 to 15.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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