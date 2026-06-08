Brothers face off at 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature four sets of brothers playing for different countries.

Take a look:

IMAGE: Desire Doue, right with his brother Guela Doue. Photograph: Instagram

Desire Doue (France) and Guela Doue (Ivory Coast)

Born in France, the Doue brothers have taken different international paths. Desire, the younger sibling and a rising star at Paris Saint-Germain, represents France, while his older brother Guela plays for Ivory Coast, their father’s homeland.

The two even came up against each other in a friendly recently, where Guela helped Ivory Coast beat France 2-1-- an emotional moment for the family.

Nico Williams (Spain) and Inaki Williams (Ghana)

The Williams brothers grew up in Spain’s Basque Country, born to Ghanaian parents. Nico has quickly become one of Spain’s standout young players and played a key role in their Euro 2024 success.

Inaki, the elder brother, once appeared for Spain in a friendly before switching allegiance to Ghana, allowing both brothers to represent different countries on the international stage.

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) and Derrick Luckassen (Ghana) (Half-Brothers)

Brobbey and Luckassen share a family bond but not the same father.

Brobbey is leading the line for the Netherlands after strong club form, while Luckassen recently earned a late call-up to Ghana’s World Cup squad as an injury replacement. Their journeys have taken them in different directions, but both now arrive on football’s biggest stage.

Harry Souttar (Australia) and John Souttar (Scotland)

Born in Aberdeen, the Souttar brothers also ended up representing different nations.

John stayed with Scotland, while Harry chose Australia through their mother’s nationality. Harry even played for Scotland at youth level before switching allegiance, making their international split even more personal.