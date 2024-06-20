News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play

Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play

June 20, 2024 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Kylian Mbappe will be wearing a mask yes, you don't really need to know the details about this mask'

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe is seen with nose plasters as he speaks to coach Didier Deschamps during training. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe should be available for their second European Championship group game against the Netherlands after breaking his nose in their opening 1-0 win over Austria, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The striker was injured in a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso, and the 25-year-old forward took to social media to ask for help in finding a protective mask so he could face the Dutch in Group D on Friday.

 

"Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock he had, with the consequences, of course," Deschamps told reporters.

"Yesterday, as you could see, he was able to go out and do some activity. That will be the case tonight too."

"So it has evolved in the right direction to ensure that he can be available tomorrow."

Mbappe tried on the specially made mask on Thursday.

"Kylian Mbappe will be wearing a mask yes, you don't really need to know the details about this mask," Deschamps said.

"I think you've got enough moles to find out where these masks come from anyway."

The Netherlands also won their opening game, coming from behind to beat Poland 2-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ex-India pacer Johnson dies after falling from balcony
Ex-India pacer Johnson dies after falling from balcony
'Found 4-5 Pakistan Players Sleeping...'
'Found 4-5 Pakistan Players Sleeping...'
What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...
What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...
Rs 32L for question paper: How NEET paper was leaked
Rs 32L for question paper: How NEET paper was leaked
Laxman likely to lead young India to Zimbabwe
Laxman likely to lead young India to Zimbabwe
Budget 2024: What India Inc wants from Nirmalaji
Budget 2024: What India Inc wants from Nirmalaji
PIX: SKY shines as India post 181/8 vs Afghanistan
PIX: SKY shines as India post 181/8 vs Afghanistan

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Jovic snatches late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

Jovic snatches late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

Where's Rahul Vacationing?

Where's Rahul Vacationing?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances