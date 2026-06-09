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Broken jaw, protective mask: Spence ready for FIFA World Cup

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June 09, 2026 15:29 IST

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England's Djed Spence is set to defy a broken jaw, confirming he will wear a protective mask throughout the upcoming World Cup, showcasing his determination for the national team.

Djed Spence

IMAGE: England's Djed Spence to play with protective mask. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Key Points

  • England defender Djed Spence will participate in the World Cup while wearing a protective mask.
  • Spence sustained a broken jaw during a Premier League match against Chelsea last month.
  • The Tottenham Hotspur player expects to wear the mask for approximately three months until his jaw fully heals.
  • Despite the pain, Spence expressed confidence, stating the injury would not sideline him as he plays football with his feet.

England defender Djed Spence said he will have to play while wearing a protective mask at the World Cup after suffering a broken jaw in a Premier League match last month.

The Tottenham Hotspur player sustained the injury in a collision with Chelsea striker Liam Delap and had to wear a mask in their final match of the season against Everton.

 

Spence's World Cup Commitment

'It's a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is,' Spence told reporters on Monday.

'I've got a broken jaw so I have to wear it throughout the tournament. It's something I will have to get used to. It'll be three months until it's fully healed, so it's a long time.'

Spence, who played to the end of the match against Chelsea, said he had not been worried that he might be sidelined due to the injury.

'It was painful but luckily I play football with my feet and not my jaw. So I was all good,' the 25-year-old added.

England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 before taking on Ghana and Panama.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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