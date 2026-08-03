Eight bodies recovered from Broad Peak avalanche, search continues for two

Rescuers have recovered eight bodies, including that of renowned British-Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, from the deadly avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as the search continues for two missing climbers from the 10-member expedition team.

IMAGE: Mountaineer Nirmal Purja was among those dead in the Broad Peak avalanche last week. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, @nimsdai/X

Key Points Eight bodies have been recovered from the 10-member expedition team caught in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Veteran British-Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, known for his '14 Peaks' documentary, is among the recovered dead.

The search continues for the remaining two missing climbers, Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan and Nawang Thindu Sherpa, in extremely difficult terrain.

Broad Peak, at 8,051 metres, is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is considered highly challenging to climb.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan has also expressed concern about local high-altitude porters potentially caught in the avalanche.

The bodies of three more mountaineers have been recovered, leaving rescuers searching for the remains of the last two members of the expedition team that was caught in a deadly avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The 10-member climbing team -- comprising six Nepalese, one Pakistani, one Omani, one American and one Chinese climber -- had gone missing on Thursday after the avalanche struck the group at an altitude of approximately 7,000 metres on the mountain located in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Recovery Efforts Underway

Four bodies were recovered on Friday, one early Sunday and three were found later in the day. Efforts to find the remaining two are currently underway in extremely difficult terrain, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday.

The bodies recovered have been identified as veteran British-Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja; Pur Bahadur Gurung, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa and Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah of Nepal; Al Harthy of Oman; Mallory Geis of the US; and China's Wang Zhong. The remains of Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan and Nawang Thindu Sherpa are still missing.

About Nirmal Purja

Purja, whose body was found at approximately 5,700 metres, had set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, completing the feat in six months in 2019. He became widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey, '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible', was released two years later. Pujra also served in the British military with the Gurkhas and later in special forces.

On Saturday, Purja's organising company -- Elite Exped -- had announced that all members of the expedition had died.

Broad Peak's Challenges

Broad Peak, standing at 8,051 metres, is located in the Karakoram range near K2. It is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is considered one of the most challenging peaks to climb.

The APC also expressed concern that some local high-altitude porters might have been caught in the avalanche. However, no details about them have been shared yet.